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English NewsNewsWorldTwo Strong Earthquakes Hit Off Vanuatu Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued In South Pacific

Two Strong Earthquakes Hit Off Vanuatu Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued In South Pacific

Two earthquakes measuring 6.9 and 6.3 struck off Vanuatu, prompting a tsunami warning for coastlines within 300 km of the epicentre. Australia faces no threat.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 01:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two strong earthquakes struck Vanuatu, prompting tsunami alert.
  • Magnitude 6.9 and 6.3 quakes triggered regional tsunami warning.
  • No immediate damage or casualties; stay alert, authorities advised.

A tsunami warning was issued after two powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Saturday, with hazardous waves possible along coastlines within 300 km of the epicentre. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, while Australia was not under a tsunami threat.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck about 200 km west of Sola at 12:31 pm AEST. A second earthquake, measuring 6.3 in magnitude, followed shortly afterwards.

Both earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10 km in the waters northwest of Vanuatu, the USGS said.

Tsunami Alert Issued For Coastal Areas Near Epicentre

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) warned that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along coastlines within 300 km of the epicentre. Its initial assessment identified Vanuatu as the area potentially affected.

“Persons located in threatened coastal areas should stay alert for information and follow instructions from national and local authorities,” the warning centre said, as per reports.

The Bureau of Meteorology said no tsunami threat had been issued for Australia.

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USGS Records Earthquake Magnitudes At 6.9 And 6.3

The PTWC initially reported the larger earthquake at magnitude 7.2 before the USGS revised the figure to 6.9.

Providing further details, the USGS said the magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck a location 197 km west-northwest of Port-Olry at 1:31 pm local time. The second quake, measuring 6.3, was recorded 170 km northwest of Port-Olry at 1:35 pm local time.

Both tremors were recorded at a depth of 10 km. The tsunami warning was issued following the seismic activity.

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Why Vanuatu Is Prone To Earthquakes

Vanuatu is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. The area stretches along the edges of the Pacific Ocean, where the movement and interaction of tectonic plates generate significant seismic activity.

Other Pacific island nations, including Fiji and Tonga, are also located in this seismically active region.

The possibility of hazardous waves prompted authorities to advise people in potentially affected coastal areas to remain alert and follow official instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened off the coast of Vanuatu?

Two powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Vanuatu on Saturday. A tsunami warning was issued for nearby coastal areas following the seismic activity.

What were the magnitudes of the earthquakes?

The US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the magnitudes as 6.9 and 6.3. Both earthquakes occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Was a tsunami warning issued, and for which areas?

Yes, a tsunami warning was issued for coastlines within 300 km of the epicentre. Vanuatu was identified as potentially affected, but Australia was not under threat.

Why does Vanuatu experience frequent earthquakes?

Vanuatu is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. This seismic activity is due to the movement and interaction of tectonic plates.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Earthquake Vanuatu Earthquake Vanuatu Tsunami Warning
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