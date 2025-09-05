Duchess Of Kent Passes Away at 92, Royal Family Observes Mourning

The British royal family has entered a period of mourning following the passing of the Duchess of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She was 92.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Katharine Kent, wife of the Duke of Kent — a grandson of King George V — died peacefully at Kensington Palace in London on Thursday night.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the statement read. “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King [Charles] and Queen [Camilla] and all members of the Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.



Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.



The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke… pic.twitter.com/OsCeb3pQ7d — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 5, 2025

About the Duchess of Kent

Katharine, born into the Worsley family of Yorkshire, came from an aristocratic land-owning background. She entered royal life in 1961 when she married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in a ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles.

She gained worldwide recognition for her elegance and long-standing role at Wimbledon, where she was often seen presenting trophies to the champions. Away from the public eye, music remained her lifelong passion, both as a performer and as an ardent listener.

Although she stepped back from official royal duties in 2002, the Duchess remained admired for her quiet dignity and philanthropic interests.

The Royal Family’s tribute

The Duchess is survived by her husband, now 89, along with their two sons and daughter. King Charles III has sanctioned a period of royal mourning until her funeral, during which members of the family and household staff will wear black, with uniformed officers donning black armbands as a mark of respect.