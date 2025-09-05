Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDuchess Of Kent Passes Away at 92, Royal Family Observes Mourning

Duchess Of Kent Passes Away at 92, Royal Family Observes Mourning

The British royal family has entered a period of mourning following the passing of the Duchess of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She was 92.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The British royal family has entered a period of mourning following the passing of the Duchess of Kent, a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. She was 92.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Katharine Kent, wife of the Duke of Kent — a grandson of King George V — died peacefully at Kensington Palace in London on Thursday night.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the statement read. “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King [Charles] and Queen [Camilla] and all members of the Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

About the Duchess of Kent

Katharine, born into the Worsley family of Yorkshire, came from an aristocratic land-owning background. She entered royal life in 1961 when she married Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, in a ceremony attended by Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince Charles.

She gained worldwide recognition for her elegance and long-standing role at Wimbledon, where she was often seen presenting trophies to the champions. Away from the public eye, music remained her lifelong passion, both as a performer and as an ardent listener.

Although she stepped back from official royal duties in 2002, the Duchess remained admired for her quiet dignity and philanthropic interests.

The Royal Family’s tribute

The Duchess is survived by her husband, now 89, along with their two sons and daughter. King Charles III has sanctioned a period of royal mourning until her funeral, during which members of the family and household staff will wear black, with uniformed officers donning black armbands as a mark of respect.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Duchess Of Kent
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
'No Genocide Of Indian Muslims': Mahmood Madani; Slams PM, Oppn For Deteriorating Political Discourse
World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget