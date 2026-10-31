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English NewsNewsWorldDosas, Diwali, Temple Visits: How US Midterm Candidates Are Wooing Indian-American Voters

Dosas, Diwali, Temple Visits: How US Midterm Candidates Are Wooing Indian-American Voters

Indian-American voters could play an important role in closely contested US midterm races, prompting candidates from both parties to step up their engagement with the community.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US candidates increase outreach to significant Indian-American midterm voters.
  • Democratic candidate Talarico made dosas, resonating with Indian-Americans.
  • Candidates also attended Diwali celebrations and visited Hindu temples.
  • Indian-American votes are decisive in closely contested US elections.

With Indian-American voters emerging as an influential constituency in closely contested US midterm election races, candidates are stepping up their outreach efforts, from trying their hand at making dosas at Indian restaurants to attending Diwali celebrations and visiting Hindu temples.

Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico recently tried his hand at preparing dosas at an Indian restaurant in Irving, a Dallas suburb with a sizeable Indian-American population. Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Talarico scooped dosa batter from a bowl, spread it evenly on a hot pan and topped it with a spicy potato mixture.

He then folded the crispy dosa and served it on a banana leaf placed on a plate, drawing applause from those present.

The gesture received a warm response from members of the Indian-American community in Texas, which has faced racist attacks from a section of Republicans. Talarico is mounting a strong challenge to Republican nominee Ken Paxton in the Senate race in the traditionally Republican state.

Dosa Outreach Draws Attention In Texas Senate Race

Reacting to Talarico's outreach, businessman James Blunt highlighted the contrast between the Democratic candidate's gesture and remarks targeting the Indian-American community by some Republican-linked influencers.

“James Talarico is seizing the moment. The contrast couldn’t be clearer. Paxton surrounds himself with influencers calling Indians scammers and saying Indian food stinks, intimidating Indian Texans. Talarico wears a suit and makes dosas,” Blunt said in a post on X.

“One party serves up division. The other is serving Indian rice crepes, which, by the way, taste freaking amazing,” he added.

ALSO READ: US To Deport 150 Afghan Refugees To Pakistan In First-Ever Flight, Fears Of Taliban Reprisals Grow

US Candidates Attend Diwali Celebrations, Visit Hindu Temples

Indian temples and Diwali celebrations have also become important stops in candidates' outreach efforts, particularly in states with sizeable Indian-American populations.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, who is seeking another term, attended Diwali celebrations organised at the State Capitol alongside his Deputy Secretary of State, Jennifer Barahona.

In Ohio, Congressman Greg Landsman joined the 11th Patotsav celebrations at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Sharonville, marking the anniversary of the temple's consecration.

US Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey also attended Diwali celebrations at the Akshardham temple. 

Meanwhile, Congressmen Randy Fine and Scott Perry visited a temple in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as part of their outreach to the community.

Congressman John James visited a Swaminarayan temple in Michigan, where he learnt about its traditions and the spirit of service associated with the Hindu American community.

ALSO READ: Tanker Carrying 27 Indians Targeted In First-Ever Limpet Mine Attack In Strait Of Hormuz

Why Indian-American Voters Matter In US Midterm Elections

The Indian-American community has a significant presence in several US states, including California, Texas, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Their electoral influence is particularly relevant in closely contested battleground states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina, where even a one or two percentage-point difference in the vote could tilt an election in favour of a candidate.

With several races expected to be closely fought, candidates are making efforts to connect with Indian-American voters through cultural events, temple visits and community interactions. 

(With agency inputs) 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are candidates making special efforts to connect with Indian-American voters?

Indian-American voters are an influential constituency, particularly in closely contested US midterm election races. Their votes can significantly impact election outcomes in key states.

What types of outreach efforts are candidates using to engage Indian-American voters?

Candidates are attending cultural events like Diwali, visiting Hindu temples, and even participating in activities like making dosas. These efforts aim to connect with the community.

Who is James Talarico and how did he engage with the Indian-American community?

James Talarico is a Democratic Senate nominee in Texas. He engaged by preparing dosas at an Indian restaurant, a gesture well-received by the community.

In which US states are Indian-American voters particularly influential?

They hold significant influence in states like California, Texas, New Jersey, and New York. Their impact is especially notable in battleground states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Midterm Elections US News United STates
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