US President Donald Trump has escalated his intervention in New York City’s mayoral race, warning that he would withhold federal funding if Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani were elected. This follows Mayor Eric Adams’s announcement that he will not seek re-election.

“He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City,” Trump said in a social media post on Monday. “Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfil all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him?”

Trump has previously suggested that Adams step aside to bolster former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is polling closest to Mamdani. He has also used similar threats in other political contexts, including immigration policies and transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports.

Mayor Eric Adams Steps Down Amid Pressure

Mayor Eric Adams, facing multiple corruption investigations and political pressure, confirmed in a social media video over the weekend that he would not pursue re-election. In his nearly nine-minute address, Adams cited persistent media speculation about his campaign and the inability to secure public matching funds as key reasons.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign,” Adams stated. While he did not endorse any candidate, pre-circulated remarks critical of Cuomo were omitted in the final video, leaving open the possibility of future support for the former governor.

The exit of Adams could potentially benefit Andrew Cuomo, who has attracted backing from influential donors keen on stopping Mamdani’s candidacy. Bill Ackman, a prominent investor, expressed gratitude to Adams on social media, writing, “Thank you @ericadamsfornyc for your service for our city and for stepping aside when the time was right!”

However, the impact of Adams’s withdrawal remains uncertain. Polls indicate Mamdani retains a significant lead over his rivals, and prediction markets continue to place his chances of victory at 85 percent, according to Polymarket.

Mamdani has responded to the shifting political landscape with confidence. “To Andrew Cuomo, you got your wish: You wanted Trump and your billionaire friends to help you clear the field,” he said in a social media video. “But don’t forget, you wanted me as your opponent in the primary, too, and we beat you by 13 points. Looking forward to doing it again on November 4th.”

The Race Ahead

While Sliwa remains in the race, showing no intention of dropping out despite lobbying by business leaders, the narrowing field sets up a high-stakes contest between Mamdani and Cuomo. Analysts caution that aggressive business interventions could backfire, potentially boosting Mamdani’s appeal among progressive voters, according to The New York Times.