US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had begun a “lengthy” phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet him at the White House.

Trump confirmed the call in a post on Truth Social at 11:21 a.m. ET, writing: “I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The conversation comes amid Kyiv’s push for increased American support in its ongoing war with Russia. Earlier this week, Trump indicated he is considering sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, signalling a possible escalation in pressure on Moscow to end the conflict.