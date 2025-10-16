Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Speaking To President Putin Now...': Trump Holds 'Lengthy' Phone Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy

. Trump hinted at potentially sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, suggesting increased pressure on Russia to end the war.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 09:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had begun a “lengthy” phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, just a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet him at the White House.

Trump confirmed the call in a post on Truth Social at 11:21 a.m. ET, writing: “I am speaking to President Putin now. The conversation is ongoing, a lengthy one, and I will report the contents, as will President Putin, at its conclusion. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The conversation comes amid Kyiv’s push for increased American support in its ongoing war with Russia. Earlier this week, Trump indicated he is considering sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, signalling a possible escalation in pressure on Moscow to end the conflict.

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 09:33 PM (IST)
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Breaking News Russia Ukraine War ABP Live Donald Trump.
