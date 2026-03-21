Robert S. Mueller III was a former FBI director and special counsel. He led the FBI through a transformative post-9/11 era and later investigated the Trump-Russia probe.
'Glad He's Dead': Trump Targets Robert Mueller In death, Ex-FBI Chief Who Transformed Agency Post 9/11
“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away” on Friday night, his family said in a statement Saturday, requesting privacy.
Robert S. Mueller III, who led the Federal Bureau of Investigation through a transformative post-9/11 era and later served as special counsel in the Trump-Russia probe, has died at the age of 81.
“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away” on Friday night, his family said in a statement Saturday, requesting privacy.
Architect Of FBI’s Post-9/11 Transformation
Mueller took charge of the FBI just a week before the September 11 attacks, an event that fundamentally reshaped the agency’s mission.
Under his leadership, the bureau shifted its primary focus from investigating crimes after they occurred to preventing acts of terrorism. This transition required sweeping institutional changes, including strengthening intelligence capabilities, upgrading technology, and reallocating resources toward national security.
Appointed by then US President George W. Bush, Mueller went on to serve a 12-year tenure that spanned administrations of both parties. His term was later extended at the request of Barack Obama, making him the second-longest-serving FBI director after J. Edgar Hoover.
Special Counsel In Trump-Russia Probe
Years after leaving the FBI, Mueller returned to public service as special counsel to investigate links between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
Over nearly two years, his team brought criminal charges against six of Trump’s associates. His 448-page report, released in April 2019, documented substantial contacts between the campaign and Russia but did not allege a criminal conspiracy.
On obstruction of justice, Mueller wrote, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.”
Reaction And Public Persona
Trump reacted to Mueller’s death on social media, posting: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead.” He added, “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”
March 21, 2026
Throughout his career, Mueller maintained a reputation for being reserved and apolitical, rarely making public appearances or statements, even during the politically charged special counsel investigation.
Career In Law, Military And Public Service
Born in New York City, Mueller was educated at Princeton University and New York University before serving as a Marine officer during the Vietnam War, where he received multiple decorations including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He later built a career as a federal prosecutor, handling major cases and rising through the Justice Department’s ranks. His work included prosecuting high-profile figures such as Manuel Noriega and John Gotti.
Legacy Of A Defining Era
Mueller’s tenure at the FBI was marked by both challenges and successes, from thwarting terror plots to overseeing complex institutional reforms. His leadership during a period of profound change left a lasting imprint on the agency and its approach to national security.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Robert S. Mueller III?
What was Mueller's role in the FBI's post-9/11 transformation?
Mueller took charge of the FBI shortly before 9/11, shifting its focus from crime investigation to terrorism prevention. This involved significant institutional changes and resource reallocation towards national security.
What was the outcome of Mueller's investigation into the Trump-Russia probe?
Mueller's team brought charges against six Trump associates. His report documented substantial contacts between the campaign and Russia but did not allege a criminal conspiracy.
What was Mueller's public persona?
Throughout his career, Mueller was known for being reserved and apolitical. He rarely made public appearances or statements, even during politically charged investigations.