Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Glad He's Dead': Trump Targets Robert Mueller In death, Ex-FBI Chief Who Transformed Agency Post 9/11

'Glad He's Dead': Trump Targets Robert Mueller In death, Ex-FBI Chief Who Transformed Agency Post 9/11

“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away” on Friday night, his family said in a statement Saturday, requesting privacy.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Robert S. Mueller III, who led the Federal Bureau of Investigation through a transformative post-9/11 era and later served as special counsel in the Trump-Russia probe, has died at the age of 81.

“With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away” on Friday night, his family said in a statement Saturday, requesting privacy.

Architect Of FBI’s Post-9/11 Transformation

Mueller took charge of the FBI just a week before the September 11 attacks, an event that fundamentally reshaped the agency’s mission.

Under his leadership, the bureau shifted its primary focus from investigating crimes after they occurred to preventing acts of terrorism. This transition required sweeping institutional changes, including strengthening intelligence capabilities, upgrading technology, and reallocating resources toward national security.

Appointed by then US President George W. Bush, Mueller went on to serve a 12-year tenure that spanned administrations of both parties. His term was later extended at the request of Barack Obama, making him the second-longest-serving FBI director after J. Edgar Hoover.

Special Counsel In Trump-Russia Probe

Years after leaving the FBI, Mueller returned to public service as special counsel to investigate links between Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.

Over nearly two years, his team brought criminal charges against six of Trump’s associates. His 448-page report, released in April 2019, documented substantial contacts between the campaign and Russia but did not allege a criminal conspiracy.

On obstruction of justice, Mueller wrote, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

Reaction And Public Persona

Trump reacted to Mueller’s death on social media, posting: “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I'm glad he's dead.” He added, “He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

Throughout his career, Mueller maintained a reputation for being reserved and apolitical, rarely making public appearances or statements, even during the politically charged special counsel investigation.

Career In Law, Military And Public Service

Born in New York City, Mueller was educated at Princeton University and New York University before serving as a Marine officer during the Vietnam War, where he received multiple decorations including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

He later built a career as a federal prosecutor, handling major cases and rising through the Justice Department’s ranks. His work included prosecuting high-profile figures such as Manuel Noriega and John Gotti.

Legacy Of A Defining Era

Mueller’s tenure at the FBI was marked by both challenges and successes, from thwarting terror plots to overseeing complex institutional reforms. His leadership during a period of profound change left a lasting imprint on the agency and its approach to national security.

Related Video

Protest Alert: Cow Vigilante Death Sparks Violence in Mathura

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Robert S. Mueller III?

Robert S. Mueller III was a former FBI director and special counsel. He led the FBI through a transformative post-9/11 era and later investigated the Trump-Russia probe.

What was Mueller's role in the FBI's post-9/11 transformation?

Mueller took charge of the FBI shortly before 9/11, shifting its focus from crime investigation to terrorism prevention. This involved significant institutional changes and resource reallocation towards national security.

What was the outcome of Mueller's investigation into the Trump-Russia probe?

Mueller's team brought charges against six Trump associates. His report documented substantial contacts between the campaign and Russia but did not allege a criminal conspiracy.

What was Mueller's public persona?

Throughout his career, Mueller was known for being reserved and apolitical. He rarely made public appearances or statements, even during politically charged investigations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Mar 2026 11:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Targets Robert Mueller Robert Mueller Death Ex-FBI Chief 9/11
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Glad He's Dead': Trump Targets Robert Mueller In death, Ex-FBI Chief Who Transformed Agency Post 9/11
'Glad He's Dead': Trump Targets Robert Mueller In death, Ex-FBI Chief Who Transformed Agency Post 9/11
World
US President Trump Signals Plan To Wind Down Military Operations Against Iran
US President Trump Signals Plan To Wind Down Military Operations Against Iran
World
Iran’s 4,000-km Missile Missed US Base Diego Garcia, But the Message Hit Hard
Iran’s 4,000-km Missile Missed US Base Diego Garcia, But the Message Hit Hard
World
PM Modi Discusses West Asia Crisis With Iran President Pezeshkian
PM Modi Discusses West Asia Crisis With Iran President Pezeshkian
Advertisement

Videos

Protest Alert: Cow Vigilante Death Sparks Violence in Mathura
Mathura Protest: Akhilesh Yadav slams UP government, calling Chandrashekhar's death a
War Alert: Middle East War Intensifies on Day 22 as Multi-Front Attacks Escalate
War Update: US Signals Possible Ground Operation in Iran as War Escalates
Breaking News: Pakistan Faces Rising Sectarian Tensions Amid Iran War Fallout
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Vs Suvendu Showdown: EC Shake-Up, SIR Row, And BJP Push Define Banerjee’s Toughest Test
Opinion
Embed widget