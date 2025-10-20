United States President Donald Trump on Monday continued to claim to have “settled eight wars in eight months” and suggested that peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict might still be possible, even as he expressed doubts about Kyiv’s ability to win the war.

The US President went on to say, “I have settled eight wars in eight months. Not bad. I have one more to go. It’s Russia-Ukraine, and I think we’ll get there. But it’s turned out to be nasty because you have two leaders that truly hate each other…”

When asked whether Ukraine could triumph in its ongoing war with Russia, Trump responded, “Well, they could. They could still win it. I don’t think they will, but they could still win it. I never said that they would in it. I said they could win it. Anything can happen. You know, war is a very strange thing…”

He further reiterated his claims that the United States had used “the power of tariffs and the power of trade” to end several conflicts, remarking, “We have become a nation that used the power of tariffs and the power of trade to settle five of the eight wars that I settled. I settled eight. I’m very proud of that… I don’t think there’s been an American President that settled one…”

Trump on China, Tariffs, and Trade

Trump also spoke about his trade policies with China, asserting that the Asian giant had been “very respectful” of the United States under his administration. “They are paying tremendous amounts of money to us in the form of tariffs. As you know, they are paying 55%, that’s a lot of money… A lot of countries took advantage of the US and they are not able to take advantage anymore. China’s paying 55% and a potential 155% come November 1st unless we make a deal,” Trump said.

He confirmed an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, adding, “We have a very good relationship, we are going to be meeting in South Korea in a couple of weeks… I think we are going to work out something which is good for both the countries.”

‘Peace in the Middle East’ and Warning to Hamas

Speaking on developments in the Middle East after Gaza ceasefire, Trump said, “We have peace in the Middle East for the first time ever. We made a deal with Hamas that… They’re gonna behave, they’re going to be nice, and if they’re not… we’re going to eradicate them if we have to. They’ll be eradicated — and they know that.”

US, Australia Sign Critical Minerals Pact

According to news agency Reuters, US President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a major agreement on rare earths and critical minerals on Monday at the White House, aiming to ensure a stable supply amid China’s tightening grip over global resources.

Trump said the deal had been under negotiation for four to five months, while Albanese described it as an “$8.5 billion pipeline that we have ready to go.”

Although the full details were not immediately disclosed, both leaders confirmed that the pact involved joint processing and production of critical minerals. Albanese said the two countries would each contribute $1 billion over the next six months to launch cooperative projects.

The two leaders also discussed the A$368 billion (USD 239.46 billion) AUKUS defence pact, first signed in 2023 under then-President Joe Biden, which will see Australia acquire US nuclear-powered submarines by 2032 before co-developing a new class with the United Kingdom.

US Navy Secretary John Phelan said Washington and Canberra were collaborating to refine the original AUKUS framework and “clarify some of the ambiguity that was in the prior agreement.”

Dismissing concerns about delays, Trump remarked, “There shouldn’t be any more clarifications, because we’re just, we’re just going now full steam ahead, building.”

Australia Balancing China and Defence Commitments

Ahead of the summit, Australian officials emphasised Canberra’s financial commitments under AUKUS — contributing $2 billion this year to increase submarine production rates in the United States and preparing to service Virginia-class submarines at its Indian Ocean base from 2027, Reuters reported.

The meeting came after a ten-month delay since Trump assumed office, sparking unease in Canberra as the Pentagon urged higher defence spending. The two leaders had briefly interacted during the UN General Assembly in New York last month.

Reuters also reported that Australia was open to selling shares in its planned strategic reserve of critical minerals to allies, including Britain, in a bid to reduce Western dependence on China for rare earths and metals crucial to electric vehicles, aircraft engines, and military systems.

Top US officials recently denounced Beijing’s expansion of export controls as a “threat to global supply chains.” China remains the world’s largest producer of these materials, though Australia holds substantial reserves.

Despite its defence cooperation with Washington, Australia maintains deep economic ties with China, its largest trading partner. Exports of iron ore and coal continue to underpin its national revenue, even after Beijing’s $20 billion boycott of Australian goods from 2020 to 2023.

The United States currently enjoys a trade surplus with Australia, one of the few nations facing minimal US tariffs.