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HomeNewsWorldWATCH: Moment Trump Was Rushed Out Of White House Dinner After Shots Fired; Attendees Take Cover

WATCH: Moment Trump Was Rushed Out Of White House Dinner After Shots Fired; Attendees Take Cover

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 07:15 AM (IST)

A video from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner has surfaced, showing the exact moment when US President Donald Trump was rushed out after a loud, unidentified ⁠noise was heard. 

First Lady Melania Trump and other members of the Trump administration present at the dinner were also evacuated after a sudden commotion and loud noise erupted near the hotel ballroom where the event was underway. 

Panic erupted inside the Washington Hilton banquet hall as Secret Service agents and other authorities rushed in amid shouts to get down. There were around 2,600 attendees at the annual dinner, many of whom could be seen taking cover ‌under the tables at the dining hall after the security incident.

Several attendees described they heard what sounded like five to eight gunshots.

The venue was filled with prominent journalists, celebrities and senior government officials awaiting Trump’s address when the suspected firing occurred. Among those attending the event were Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, AP reported.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 07:15 AM (IST)
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