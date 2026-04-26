WATCH: Moment Trump Was Rushed Out Of White House Dinner After Shots Fired; Attendees Take Cover

A video from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner has surfaced, showing the exact moment when US President Donald Trump was rushed out after a loud, unidentified ⁠noise was heard.

First Lady Melania Trump and other members of the Trump administration present at the dinner were also evacuated after a sudden commotion and loud noise erupted near the hotel ballroom where the event was underway.

Panic erupted inside the Washington Hilton banquet hall as Secret Service agents and other authorities rushed in amid shouts to get down. There were around 2,600 attendees at the annual dinner, many of whom could be seen taking cover ‌under the tables at the dining hall after the security incident.

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were reportedly fired at the event.



(Source: Unrestricted Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/Ulm93FCTM1 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Several attendees described they heard what sounded like five to eight gunshots.

The venue was filled with prominent journalists, celebrities and senior government officials awaiting Trump’s address when the suspected firing occurred. Among those attending the event were Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, AP reported.