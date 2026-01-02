Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘I Want Nice, Thin Blood’: Trump Says Aspirin Caused Hand Bruises, Rejects Health Concerns

He clarified he had a CT scan, not an MRI, and dismissed hearing difficulty claims. Trump criticised scrutiny, contrasting it with his past attacks on Biden.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump has attributed visible bruises on his hand to daily aspirin use, even as he firmly rejected suggestions that he has been falling asleep during public appearances. The 79-year-old Republican, the oldest person to assume the US presidency, said his health remains “perfect” and expressed irritation over persistent questions about his well-being.

Trump addressed the issue in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, pushing back against renewed scrutiny sparked by reports of bruising on his hands, at times appearing to be concealed with makeup, and occasional swelling in his ankles.

“Let’s talk about health again for the 25th time,” Trump said during the interview. “My health is perfect.”

‘I Want Nice, Thin Blood’

Responding directly to questions about the marks on his hands, Trump said the bruising was a side effect of aspirin, which he takes daily as a blood thinner.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Trump added that he sometimes applies makeup or uses bandages when his hand is “whacked.” He also offered a specific explanation for one bruise, saying it occurred when Attorney General Pam Bondi struck the back of his hand with her ring while giving him a high-five.

‘Moments Of Relaxation,’ Not Sleep

Questions about Trump’s health have also focused on instances in which he appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during meetings, including an Oval Office gathering in November. Trump dismissed suggestions that he had dozed off in public.

“I’ve never been a big sleeper,” he said, describing such moments as periods of relaxation rather than sleep. “I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me.”

He added that photographs showing him with his eyes closed were often misleading. “Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink,” Trump told the newspaper.

When asked about reports that he underwent an MRI in October, Trump said he had a CT scan instead. A CT scan is a faster, more commonly used imaging test, while MRIs are typically slower and used for detailed views of soft tissue. He also denied claims that he has hearing difficulties.

The renewed attention to Trump’s health has drawn comparisons to his own past attacks on former President Joe Biden, whom he repeatedly derided as “Sleepy Joe” during earlier campaigns.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Donald Trump
