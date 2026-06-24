'Tehran Is On The Ropes’: Trump Slams Republican Rebels After Senate Vote To Stop Iran War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Senate passed resolution curbing presidential military action against Iran.

Trump criticized vote, claiming Iran was ready for concessions.

Divisions emerged among lawmakers over escalating conflict with Iran.

Economic turmoil and public skepticism further complicate US involvement.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday sharply criticised the Senate after lawmakers approved legislation aimed at preventing further military action against Iran without congressional approval, arguing that Tehran was already under pressure and prepared to make significant concessions.

The Senate passed the war powers resolution by a 50-48 vote, seeking to limit any additional US military involvement in Iran unless authorised by Congress. The measure represents one of the strongest congressional challenges to Trump's handling of the conflict so far.

Responding to the vote, Trump took to X and insisted that Iran was in a weakened position, claiming the Senate's action had undermined his administration's efforts at a critical moment.

Trump Claims Iran Is Ready to Make Concessions

In his post, Trump argued that Tehran was facing mounting pressure and was willing to negotiate.

“So, I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its President, ME,” he wrote.

The president suggested that the Senate vote had complicated ongoing efforts to deal with Iran, despite what he described as a favourable position for the United States.

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President Targets Republican Senators

Trump reserved some of his sharpest criticism for Republican senators who sided with Democrats in supporting the resolution.

He referred to the lawmakers as “Republican Losers” and accused them of making it more difficult for his administration to pursue its objectives.

“These Senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!” Trump said.

Congress Pushes Back on Iran Conflict

The legislation had already been approved by the House of Representatives, signalling growing concern among lawmakers over continued military action against Iran.

The Senate vote also exposed divisions within the Republican Party, with several GOP lawmakers breaking ranks to support the measure alongside Democrats.

The conflict with Iran, which began on February 28, has increasingly become a point of contention in Washington, particularly as lawmakers debate the costs and consequences of prolonged military engagement.

Energy Market Turmoil Fuels Debate

Concerns over the economic impact of the conflict have intensified amid rising fuel prices and disruptions linked to tensions in the Gulf region.

Following coordinated military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, Tehran responded with attacks across the Gulf and later blocked the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The closure of the key shipping route triggered turmoil in global markets and raised fears about energy supplies, adding to political pressure on the administration.

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Public Opinion Reflects Growing Scepticism

Recent polling suggests many Americans remain unconvinced about the benefits of the conflict.

A Reuters poll found that only one in four Americans believes the war with Iran has been worth its costs.

The survey also showed that a majority of respondents are concerned that any future peace agreement or truce with Tehran may not endure, highlighting continued uncertainty over the conflict's long-term outcome.

The Senate's move and Trump's forceful response underscore the growing political debate in Washington over military authority, foreign policy and the future direction of US involvement in Iran.