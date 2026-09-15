Trump Dials Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Live On Stage, Says AI Takeover Claims Are A ‘Hoax’: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump called Nvidia CEO, dismissed AI takeover concerns.

Trump urged US to lead China in artificial intelligence.

He defended AI data centers as future's

These remarks contrast with rising AI safety concerns.

President Donald Trump called Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang live during an industry summit on Monday, using the unexpected exchange to mount another strong defence of artificial intelligence and dismiss concerns about an AI takeover.

Huang put the call on speakerphone during the All-In Summit, where Trump told him that the United States needed to stay ahead of China in AI innovation and development. Trump also rejected warnings about the technology's potential risks.

“The robots will not be taking over. The AI will not be taking over the rest of the world. The whole thing is a hoax,” Trump said. He suggested that critics were “just playing right into the hands” of people who do not want AI development to advance, including political opponents and China.

Trump Backs AI Race With China

Trump also defended the data centres powering the expansion of artificial intelligence, despite their political unpopularity in some places. He described them as “great” and said they could make people and states “wealthy”.

“It’s the oil of the next 20, 25 years, it’s bigger than the internet and AI, you know, much more so,” Trump said. He added that people “have to be a little careful” and should proceed “prudently”.

A video of the exchange was posted on X and later reposted by the Trump War Room account, which is associated with a Trump-aligned political action committee. The conversation was also captured in a podcast Huang was recording when Trump called.

Nvidia did not comment on Huang’s exchange with Trump or say whether the two would meet soon to discuss AI-related issues.

MUST SEE: Amazing moment as President Trump calls Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang while he's on stage at the All-In Summit.@POTUS on AI Doomerism: “I'm telling you, it's all a hoax… and we're not going to let that happen.” pic.twitter.com/ZP8cCaSMqG — The All-In Podcast (@theallinpod) September 14, 2026

ALSO READ | Another AI Safety Researcher Quits Major Lab, Warns: 'AI Could Cause Harm In 5 Years'

AI Safety Debate Intensifies

Trump's comments came as prominent figures in the technology industry have increasingly called for safeguards around the development of artificial intelligence.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote in an essay over the weekend that AI development needed safeguards. His position was quickly endorsed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, among others.

The debate has also intensified after researchers at leading AI companies left their jobs last week and publicly raised concerns about AI safety. Some of those researchers described the potential risks as an existential threat to humanity.

Former President Barack Obama also urged Democrats last week to make the development of an AI agenda a priority.

ALSO READ | China’s Open-Source AI Push Meets India’s Call For Inclusive Technology At BRICS

Trump Doubles Down On AI Support

Trump, however, has continued to strongly back AI development. In a series of social media posts on Monday, he described concerns about artificial intelligence as a “SICK conspiracy” and a “hoax”.

During the call with Huang, Trump said he assumed the Nvidia chief agreed with him on the need to push ahead with AI development. Huang confirmed that he did.

“We’re going to make sure that everybody wins in the AI race in America. Every industry, every company, every state, every people,” Huang told Trump during the call.

The exchange underlined Trump's continued emphasis on maintaining America's lead in artificial intelligence as concerns about the technology's safety and long-term impact gain greater attention.