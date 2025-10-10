'Politics Over Peace': White House Slams Nobel Prize Committee For Not Nominating Trump

The White House sharply criticised the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday after President Donald Trump was once again passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize. Officials accused the committee of favouring politics over genuine efforts toward global peace.

“Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace,” a White House spokesperson told Reuters, echoing long-standing complaints from the Trump administration that the prestigious award is guided by bias.

Machado Named 2025 Laureate

This year’s Peace Prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, honoured for her unrelenting fight to restore democracy in her crisis-hit country. The committee described her as a beacon of hope “at a time when an increasing number of countries are sliding into authoritarianism.”

Machado will receive 11 million Swedish kronor (around $1.2 million) in prize money. In its statement, the Nobel Committee said she was chosen “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

The decision underscores a stark contrast between Trump’s claims of brokering peace across multiple global conflicts and Machado’s grassroots struggle against authoritarian rule in Latin America.