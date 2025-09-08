'Israelis Have Accepted, It Is Time....': Trump's ‘Last Warning’ To Hamas On Gaza Deal

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued what he called his "last warning" to Hamas, urging the Palestinian militant group to accept his proposed terms for releasing hostages held in Gaza.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well."

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!," he added.

Later, while addressing reporters, Trump expressed optimism that negotiations were inching closer to a breakthrough. "I think we're going to have a deal on Gaza very soon. It's a hell of a problem... I think we're going to get [all the hostages]," he said, adding that the Gaza war is an issue "we want to solve for the Middle East, for Israel, for everyone."

According to Trump, the number of remaining hostages in Gaza could be fewer than 20 as the conflict stretches into its 23rd month. "So they [Hamas] have hostages, could be less than 20 because you know, they tend to die. Even though they are young people, largely, they are dying."

"Young people don't die, they stay alive, but with this whole thing they tend to die...We have 20 people and about 38 bodies," the US president further said.

Hamas Reacts To Trump's 'Last Warning'

Following Trump's "last warning" to Hamas, the gorup responded with a statement saying that it is "ready to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration to end the war, a total withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and creation of a committee of independent Palestinians to run the Gaza Strip.”

It added that it “welcomes any move that helps the efforts to stop the aggression against our people,” affirming that it received “some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire.”



The group further said that it remains in “constant contact with the mediators to turn these ideas into a comprehensive agreement that meets our demands.”

Hamas Presents New Ceasefire Proposal

Hamas on Saturday presented a fresh ceasefire proposal. The plan calls for Hamas to release all 48 remaining hostages on the truce’s first day. In return, Israel would free thousands of Palestinian prisoners and begin negotiations to end the war during the ceasefire period, Reuters reported citing Israel's N12 News.

An Israeli official confirmed that the proposal is being "seriously considered." However, there were no further details about the proposal.

Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar on Sunday said during a press briefing with his Danish counterpart in Jerusalem that hostilities in Gaza could cease if Hamas released the hostages and surrendered its weapons.

This comes a day after Hamas reiterated its longstanding position that the group is prepared to release all captives if Israel agrees to halt the war and withdraw forces from Gaza City