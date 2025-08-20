Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War, Says US Press Secretary

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has doubled tariffs on Indian goods, raising duties to 50 percent, as part of his strategy to pressure Moscow into ending the war in Ukraine.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the move was designed to increase economic pressure while sending a clear message to Russia. “The president has put tremendous public pressure to bring this war to a close. He has taken actions, including sanctions on India, and made it very clear that he wants this conflict to end,” she told reporters.

This was the first time when The Whise House used the word 'sanctions' instead of tariffs for India, till now not even US President used the word 'sanctions.'

Trump Meets Zelensky at the White House

The announcement came shortly after Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington. Following their talks, Zelensky signaled openness to a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential settlement.

Trump hailed the meeting as a “very successful day,” while Zelensky described it as the “best conversation” he has had with the US president to date.

Leavitt stressed that Trump is determined to secure peace quickly, adding that NATO and European leaders who recently visited the White House agreed the meeting marked an important first step. “The president wants to move forward and bring this war to an end as fast as possible,” she said.

European Leaders Rally Behind Trump’s Efforts

According to Leavitt, Trump’s direct engagement with Putin prompted an unusual wave of diplomatic activity. Within 48 hours of that meeting, top European leaders and NATO’s Secretary General flew to Washington. “They were grateful the president provided a readout of Russia’s position, something not done by the previous administration,” she noted.

Leavitt also reiterated Trump’s long-standing claim that the Ukraine war would not have erupted had he been in office. She added that Putin himself agreed with that assessment, a point the White House has repeatedly emphasized.

India’s Role Under Scrutiny

The decision to impose steep tariffs on India has drawn sharp reactions, particularly as Washington accuses New Delhi of profiting from discounted Russian oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued that India’s imports of Russian crude have surged dramatically—rising from under 1 percent of total supply to about 42 percent.

“India is just profiteering. They made $16 billion in excess profits from reselling Russian oil,” Bessent said in a CNBC interview. He called the practice “unacceptable” and accused wealthy Indian families of benefiting from the trade.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro also blasted India’s purchases of Russian energy and defense equipment, calling them “opportunistic” and “corrosive” to global efforts against Moscow. Writing in the Financial Times, Navarro said India’s actions force US and European taxpayers to bear greater costs in supporting Ukraine’s defense.

Trump Links India Tariffs to Putin Meeting

Trump has suggested that his tariff decision influenced Putin’s willingness to meet. Speaking to Fox News Radio before his Alaska summit with the Russian leader, Trump said doubling tariffs “essentially took India out of buying oil from Russia.”

India is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China, and refiners in New Delhi have since slowed purchases while waiting to see how penalties will be enforced. Analysts warn that replacing Russian oil will be difficult, as it currently accounts for about 35 percent of India’s imports. “If such a large supply disappears from the market, it will create tension and push prices higher,” one industry executive told reporters.

Push for Lasting Peace

Despite the economic strain on allies and partners, Leavitt insisted Trump is committed to long-term security guarantees in Europe. “The president has spent significant time and energy on this effort. He has engaged in conversations with Ukraine, Russia, NATO, and European allies. He remains determined to bring this war to an end,” she said.