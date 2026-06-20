'She Wants To Be Friends With US Again'

The US President also criticised Meloni for allegedly denying American forces access to Italian landing strips and runways during operations linked to the Iran conflict, describing the decision as "a great logistical inconvenience" for the United States.

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Trump further claimed that Italy, along with other NATO allies, failed to fully back Washington's efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, despite benefiting from US security guarantees.

Declaring the United States the victor in the conflict with Iran, Trump suggested that Meloni was now seeking to improve relations with Washington for domestic political reasons.

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her numbers up. No thanks!!!" Trump wrote.

'Neither I Nor Italy Ever Beg': Meloni

The latest remarks came a day after Meloni strongly rejected Trump's earlier assertion that she had "begged" him for a photograph at the G7 summit. Calling the claim "completely made up", the Italian leader accused Trump of fabricating the story and stressed that neither she nor Italy had ever needed to seek favour from anyone.

"There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg," Meloni said while dismissing the allegation.

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The public spat marks a sharp deterioration in ties between two leaders who were once regarded as close ideological allies. Meloni was the only European leader to attend Trump's inauguration in 2025 and had long been viewed as one of his strongest supporters in Europe. However, differences over the Iran conflict and other international issues have increasingly strained the relationship in recent months.