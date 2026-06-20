Trump claimed Meloni repeatedly requested photographs with him during the recent G7 Summit in France. He also suggested her domestic popularity in Italy had declined.
'She Wants To Be Friends Again': Trump Escalates Feud With Meloni, Says 'She Asked Over And Over For A Photo'
Trump escalated his feud with Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, repeating claims she sought photos with him at the G7 and accusing her of hurting US interests. Meloni dismissed the allegations as fabricated.
- Trump claimed Meloni sought G7 photo, criticised Italy's Iran stance.
- Trump criticised Italy denying US access for Iran operations.
- Spat highlights relationship deterioration between formerly close allies.
US President Donald Trump on Saturday escalated his war of words with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reiterating his claim that she repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 Summit in France.
In a post on social media, Trump claimed that Meloni repeatedly requested photographs with him during the recent G7 Summit in France, while alleging that her domestic popularity in Italy had declined.
"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity," Trump wrote, suggesting that her stance on US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon had contributed to her political troubles.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Donald Trump claim about Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit?
What were Trump's criticisms of Meloni regarding the Iran conflict?
Trump criticized Meloni for allegedly denying US forces access to Italian landing strips during Iran-related operations. He also claimed Italy failed to fully back US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
What led to the strain in Trump and Meloni's relationship?
Their relationship, once close, became strained due to differences over the Iran conflict and other international issues. Meloni had attended Trump's inauguration in 2025.