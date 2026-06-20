Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'She Wants To Be Friends Again': Trump Escalates Feud With Meloni, Says 'She Asked Over And Over For A Photo'

'She Wants To Be Friends Again': Trump Escalates Feud With Meloni, Says 'She Asked Over And Over For A Photo'

Trump escalated his feud with Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, repeating claims she sought photos with him at the G7 and accusing her of hurting US interests. Meloni dismissed the allegations as fabricated.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump claimed Meloni sought G7 photo, criticised Italy's Iran stance.
  • Trump criticised Italy denying US access for Iran operations.
  • Spat highlights relationship deterioration between formerly close allies.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday escalated his war of words with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reiterating his claim that she repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 Summit in France.

In a post on social media, Trump claimed that Meloni repeatedly requested photographs with him during the recent G7 Summit in France, while alleging that her domestic popularity in Italy had declined.

"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity," Trump wrote, suggesting that her stance on US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining or developing a nuclear weapon had contributed to her political troubles.

 

'She Wants To Be Friends With US Again'

The US President also criticised Meloni for allegedly denying American forces access to Italian landing strips and runways during operations linked to the Iran conflict, describing the decision as "a great logistical inconvenience" for the United States.

Also Read: 'What PM Has Said Is Right': Tharoor Backs Modi Over Trump Meet; BJP Says MP Has 'Exposed' Rahul

Trump further claimed that Italy, along with other NATO allies, failed to fully back Washington's efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, despite benefiting from US security guarantees.

Declaring the United States the victor in the conflict with Iran, Trump suggested that Meloni was now seeking to improve relations with Washington for domestic political reasons.

"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her numbers up. No thanks!!!" Trump wrote.

'Neither I Nor Italy Ever Beg': Meloni

The latest remarks came a day after Meloni strongly rejected Trump's earlier assertion that she had "begged" him for a photograph at the G7 summit. Calling the claim "completely made up", the Italian leader accused Trump of fabricating the story and stressed that neither she nor Italy had ever needed to seek favour from anyone.

"There is one thing he should remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg," Meloni said while dismissing the allegation.

Also Read: 'BJP Supporter With A Gun': Abhishek Alleges Security Lapse, Brien Backs Claim

The public spat marks a sharp deterioration in ties between two leaders who were once regarded as close ideological allies. Meloni was the only European leader to attend Trump's inauguration in 2025 and had long been viewed as one of his strongest supporters in Europe. However, differences over the Iran conflict and other international issues have increasingly strained the relationship in recent months.

Before You Go

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump claim about Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit?

Trump claimed Meloni repeatedly requested photographs with him during the recent G7 Summit in France. He also suggested her domestic popularity in Italy had declined.

What were Trump's criticisms of Meloni regarding the Iran conflict?

Trump criticized Meloni for allegedly denying US forces access to Italian landing strips during Iran-related operations. He also claimed Italy failed to fully back US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

What led to the strain in Trump and Meloni's relationship?

Their relationship, once close, became strained due to differences over the Iran conflict and other international issues. Meloni had attended Trump's inauguration in 2025.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 20 Jun 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
G7 Meet Breaking News Georgia Meloni ABP Live TRUMP Donald Trump Giorgia Meloni Fued Updates US Italy Ties G7G7 Meet In France
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'She Wants To Be Friends Again': Trump Escalates Feud With Meloni, Says 'She Asked Over And Over For A Photo'
Trump Escalates Feud With Meloni, Says 'She Asked Over And Over For Photo' During G7
World
Australia Confirms First Case Of H5 Bird Flu, PM Albanese Says Detection Concerning
Australia Confirms First Case Of H5 Bird Flu, PM Albanese Says Detection Concerning
World
Two Trains Collide North Of London; 1 Killed, Dozens Injured
Two Trains Collide North Of London; 1 Killed, Dozens Injured
World
Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Five Killed
Israeli Strikes Hit Southern Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Five Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface
Breaking: Passenger Beaten to Death After Train Boarding Dispute at Delhi’s Shahdara Railway Station
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies, SIT Tightens Noose Around Suspects
Donation Theft Probe: SIT Tightens Grip on Tillu Yadav Amid Fresh Allegations
NEET Re-Exam 2026: NTA Conducts Nationwide Mock Drills Amid Unprecedented Security Measures
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget