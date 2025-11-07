Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump’s Drug Policy Event Interrupted After Man Faints At White House: WATCH

Trump’s Drug Policy Event Interrupted After Man Faints At White House: WATCH

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks, one of the key participants at the event, was speaking when the man who is reportedly a representative of one of the drug companies, suddenly fainted.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A White House event led by US President Donald Trump took an unexpected turn when a man standing behind him collapsed during the announcement of a new initiative to lower the cost of weight-loss drugs. The incident occurred in the Oval Office as Trump unveiled agreements with major pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Man Collapses During White House Event

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks, one of the key participants at the event, was speaking when the man who is reportedly a representative of one of the drug companies, suddenly fainted. He was among several individuals positioned behind the Resolute Desk, where Trump was seated.

“You OK?” Ricks asked as people standing nearby helped the man gently to the floor. Attendees had reportedly been standing for nearly 30 minutes when the incident occurred. Trump quickly rose from his chair but remained behind his desk as others attended to the individual.

Mehmet Oz, Trump’s administrator for the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, examined the man and confirmed that he was fine. The event was paused, and members of the press were escorted out of the room. Proceedings resumed about an hour later.

Trump Confirms Man’s Condition

When the event reconvened, Trump reassured those present that the man had recovered. “He got a little bit light-headed... You saw he went down. And he's fine. They just sent him out... He's got doctors’ care. But he's fine,” Trump said.

Later, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks identified the man as “Gordon,” a guest of the company. “Gordon was one of the Lilly guests at the White House today. He became faint, and if you’ve ever been in the Oval Office, you stand a long time, and it’s warm,” Ricks said. “Pleased to say that the White House medical staff did a great job, and he’s doing great. So, nothing to be concerned about.”

Trump Announces Weight-Loss Drug Price Cuts

Earlier in the event, Trump had announced new deals with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to cut the prices of popular weight-loss medications in exchange for relief from proposed tariffs.

“Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are committing to offer Zepbound and Wegovy at ‘Most Favoured Nation’ rates for American patients,” Trump said, describing the discounts as “drastic.”

The drugs, including the well-known brands Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, have gained immense popularity for their effectiveness in promoting weight loss. However, their high prices which are often exceeding $1,000 per month, have drawn scrutiny and concern over affordability in the US healthcare market.

Also read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
White House Donald Trump Eli Lilly Novo Nordisk
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
World
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget