Trump’s Drug Policy Event Interrupted After Man Faints At White House: WATCH

A White House event led by US President Donald Trump took an unexpected turn when a man standing behind him collapsed during the announcement of a new initiative to lower the cost of weight-loss drugs. The incident occurred in the Oval Office as Trump unveiled agreements with major pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Man Collapses During White House Event

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks, one of the key participants at the event, was speaking when the man who is reportedly a representative of one of the drug companies, suddenly fainted. He was among several individuals positioned behind the Resolute Desk, where Trump was seated.

“You OK?” Ricks asked as people standing nearby helped the man gently to the floor. Attendees had reportedly been standing for nearly 30 minutes when the incident occurred. Trump quickly rose from his chair but remained behind his desk as others attended to the individual.

Mehmet Oz, Trump’s administrator for the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services, examined the man and confirmed that he was fine. The event was paused, and members of the press were escorted out of the room. Proceedings resumed about an hour later.

Trump Confirms Man’s Condition

When the event reconvened, Trump reassured those present that the man had recovered. “He got a little bit light-headed... You saw he went down. And he's fine. They just sent him out... He's got doctors’ care. But he's fine,” Trump said.

Later, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks identified the man as “Gordon,” a guest of the company. “Gordon was one of the Lilly guests at the White House today. He became faint, and if you’ve ever been in the Oval Office, you stand a long time, and it’s warm,” Ricks said. “Pleased to say that the White House medical staff did a great job, and he’s doing great. So, nothing to be concerned about.”

Trump Announces Weight-Loss Drug Price Cuts

Earlier in the event, Trump had announced new deals with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to cut the prices of popular weight-loss medications in exchange for relief from proposed tariffs.

“Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are committing to offer Zepbound and Wegovy at ‘Most Favoured Nation’ rates for American patients,” Trump said, describing the discounts as “drastic.”

The drugs, including the well-known brands Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro, have gained immense popularity for their effectiveness in promoting weight loss. However, their high prices which are often exceeding $1,000 per month, have drawn scrutiny and concern over affordability in the US healthcare market.