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HomeNewsWorldTrump Defends Diet Soda, Claims It ‘Kills Cancer Cells’, Says Health Expert

Trump Defends Diet Soda, Claims It ‘Kills Cancer Cells’, Says Health Expert

Donald Trump diet soda comment: Trump’s diet soda remark resurfaces as Dr. Oz recalls claim it “kills cancer cells,” sparking debate over health views and public messaging.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump believes diet soda kills cancer cells, citing grass-killing properties.
  • Dr. Oz recalled Trump's unusual diet soda reasoning aboard Air Force One.
  • Discussion highlights Trump's unconventional views on nutrition and beverages.
  • Remarks surface amid health advocacy and scrutiny of Trump's habits.

Donald Trump diet soda comment: U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred fresh debate over his health views after a remark about diet soft drinks resurfaced during a podcast discussion. The comment was shared by Dr. Mehmet Oz, who now heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, during an appearance on Triggered with Don Jr., hosted by Donald Trump Jr..

Podcast Revelation Draws Attention to Trump’s Views

Oz recounted that Trump once suggested diet soda might have health benefits in an unconventional way. “Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass if poured on it, so therefore it must kill cancer cells inside the body,” Oz recalled, as per reports.

Conversation Aboard Air Force One

According to Oz, the exchange took place aboard Air Force One, where Trump was seen with a fizzy drink on his desk. “I said, ‘Are you serious?’ He grinned and said, ‘This stuff’s good for me, it kills cancer cells,’” Oz recounted.

Oz suggested the comment was made in a lighthearted tone, though it has since drawn wider attention given ongoing scrutiny of Trump’s health and lifestyle.

Longstanding Beliefs About Soft Drinks

The discussion also highlighted Trump’s long-held views on diet and nutrition. Oz said the president has often defended his beverage choices, including orange sodas, arguing they may not be as harmful as critics suggest.

He recalled Trump describing such drinks as containing orange juice concentrate and even referring to them as “fresh squeezed” in past conversations.

During the podcast, Trump Jr. joked about his father’s energy levels, suggesting that “he’s onto something,” while Oz added that he has examined Trump and believes he remains physically fit.

Health Policies vs Personal Habits

The remarks come at a time when Oz and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are advocating for healthier dietary habits across the country. Despite these efforts, Oz noted that Trump continues to consume diet and sugary sodas alongside fast food, particularly from McDonald's.

Trump has long been known for unconventional perspectives on health, including skepticism about exercise and his so-called “battery theory,” which suggests the body has a finite reserve of energy.

Scrutiny Over Health Continues

Public interest in Trump’s health has intensified in recent months, especially after images showed bruising on his hand during official engagements. The White House attributed the marks to frequent handshakes and aspirin use, though some political opponents have raised questions about his fitness for office.

Medical experts have repeatedly cautioned against drawing conclusions like those implied in Trump’s remarks, pointing to established research on the potential health risks associated with diet sodas.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unconventional health belief did Donald Trump express about diet soda?

Donald Trump suggested diet soda might be good for him because it kills grass, implying it could kill cancer cells in the body.

Where did Dr. Mehmet Oz recall Donald Trump making the comment about diet soda?

Dr. Oz recounted the exchange taking place aboard Air Force One, where Trump was seen with a fizzy drink on his desk.

Has Donald Trump defended his beverage choices, like orange sodas, in the past?

Yes, Donald Trump has defended his beverage choices, including orange sodas, by referring to them as containing orange juice concentrate and 'fresh squeezed'.

Despite advocating for healthier habits, does Donald Trump still consume diet sodas and fast food?

Yes, Dr. Oz noted that Donald Trump continues to consume diet and sugary sodas along with fast food, particularly from McDonald's.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Trump Health Update Trump Diet Soda
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