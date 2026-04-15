Trump Defends Diet Soda, Claims It ‘Kills Cancer Cells’, Says Health Expert

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump believes diet soda kills cancer cells, citing grass-killing properties.

Dr. Oz recalled Trump's unusual diet soda reasoning aboard Air Force One.

Discussion highlights Trump's unconventional views on nutrition and beverages.

Remarks surface amid health advocacy and scrutiny of Trump's habits.

Donald Trump diet soda comment: U.S. President Donald Trump has stirred fresh debate over his health views after a remark about diet soft drinks resurfaced during a podcast discussion. The comment was shared by Dr. Mehmet Oz, who now heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, during an appearance on Triggered with Don Jr., hosted by Donald Trump Jr..

Podcast Revelation Draws Attention to Trump’s Views

Oz recounted that Trump once suggested diet soda might have health benefits in an unconventional way. “Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass if poured on it, so therefore it must kill cancer cells inside the body,” Oz recalled, as per reports.

Conversation Aboard Air Force One

According to Oz, the exchange took place aboard Air Force One, where Trump was seen with a fizzy drink on his desk. “I said, ‘Are you serious?’ He grinned and said, ‘This stuff’s good for me, it kills cancer cells,’” Oz recounted.

Oz suggested the comment was made in a lighthearted tone, though it has since drawn wider attention given ongoing scrutiny of Trump’s health and lifestyle.

Longstanding Beliefs About Soft Drinks

The discussion also highlighted Trump’s long-held views on diet and nutrition. Oz said the president has often defended his beverage choices, including orange sodas, arguing they may not be as harmful as critics suggest.

He recalled Trump describing such drinks as containing orange juice concentrate and even referring to them as “fresh squeezed” in past conversations.

During the podcast, Trump Jr. joked about his father’s energy levels, suggesting that “he’s onto something,” while Oz added that he has examined Trump and believes he remains physically fit.

Health Policies vs Personal Habits

The remarks come at a time when Oz and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are advocating for healthier dietary habits across the country. Despite these efforts, Oz noted that Trump continues to consume diet and sugary sodas alongside fast food, particularly from McDonald's.

Trump has long been known for unconventional perspectives on health, including skepticism about exercise and his so-called “battery theory,” which suggests the body has a finite reserve of energy.

Scrutiny Over Health Continues

Public interest in Trump’s health has intensified in recent months, especially after images showed bruising on his hand during official engagements. The White House attributed the marks to frequent handshakes and aspirin use, though some political opponents have raised questions about his fitness for office.

Medical experts have repeatedly cautioned against drawing conclusions like those implied in Trump’s remarks, pointing to established research on the potential health risks associated with diet sodas.