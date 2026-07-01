Trump Earned Over $1.4 Billion In 2025 As Crypto Ventures Become Biggest Source of Income

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump's 2025 income reached $1.4 billion, largely crypto-based.

World Liberty Financial, meme coins yielded significant crypto income.

His administration's policies fostered a flourishing crypto industry.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

US President Donald Trump reported more than $1.4 billion (€1.23 billion) in income in 2025, driven largely by cryptocurrency ventures, according to annual financial disclosures released on Tuesday.

The filings with the US Office of Government Ethics showed Trump-related ventures made:

$800 million from crypto platform World Liberty Financial received by Trump's companies

This included more than $520 million from token sales and over $250 million from selling interests in the business

$635 million from the sale of his Trump meme coins

$80 million from legal settlements with media companies

$52 million from licensing his name to overseas property developments, and

over $500 million in revenue from golf courses and resorts

World Liberty Financial is a crypto venture co-founded by Trump and his sons, and the president splits the earnings with his family members.

Crypto industry flourished under Trump

The disclosures underscore the growing importance of digital assets to Trump's finances.

The crypto industry has flourished under the Trump administration. Since taking office, Trump has introduced policies seen as favorable to the sector, including federal rules for stablecoins and reduced regulatory enforcement.

Reuters has estimated the Trump family has earned at least $2.3 billion from crypto-related projects since he returned to the White House in 2025.

White House denies conflicts of interest

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly denied any conflicts of interest in a statement.

"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people…" Kelly said.

Despite the White House claiming the president's business interests are overseen by his children at present, Trump remains the beneficiary of the assets in the trust that ultimately receives the income.

Regulators express concerns

Don Fox, a former acting head of the federal ⁠ethics office, called for additional ethics reforms as, according to him, under Trump earlier norms "are just totally out the window."

Chinese billionaire Justin Sun spent $75 million on Trump-backed World Liberty "governance tokens" and another $200 million on its souvenir coins, the Associated Press news agency reported.

A federal fraud lawsuit against Sun was paused in February last year before being settled with a $10 million fine.

Sun has repeatedly denied that his investments in Trump-linked businesses were connected to the case, while World Liberty has dismissed allegations of a conflict of interest.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.