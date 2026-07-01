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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Earned Over $1.4 Billion In 2025 As Crypto Ventures Become Biggest Source of Income

Trump Earned Over $1.4 Billion In 2025 As Crypto Ventures Become Biggest Source of Income

Trump's latest financial filing shows hundreds of millions in income driven by crypto — an industry that has flourished under his policies.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump's 2025 income reached $1.4 billion, largely crypto-based.
  • World Liberty Financial, meme coins yielded significant crypto income.
  • His administration's policies fostered a flourishing crypto industry.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

US President Donald Trump reported more than $1.4 billion (€1.23 billion) in income in 2025, driven largely by cryptocurrency ventures, according to annual financial disclosures released on Tuesday.

The filings with the US Office of Government Ethics showed Trump-related ventures made:

  • $800 million from crypto platform World Liberty Financial received by Trump's companies
  • This included more than $520 million from token sales and over $250 million from selling interests in the business
  • $635 million from the sale of his Trump meme coins
  • $80 million from legal settlements with media companies
  • $52 million from licensing his name to overseas property developments, and
  • over $500 million in revenue from golf courses and resorts

World Liberty Financial is a crypto venture co-founded by Trump and his sons, and the president splits the earnings with his family members.

Crypto industry flourished under Trump

The disclosures underscore the growing importance of digital assets to Trump's finances.

The crypto industry has flourished under the Trump administration. Since taking office, Trump has introduced policies seen as favorable to the sector, including federal rules for stablecoins and reduced regulatory enforcement.

Reuters has estimated the Trump family has earned at least $2.3 billion from crypto-related projects since he returned to the White House in 2025.

White House denies conflicts of interest

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly denied any conflicts of interest in a statement.

"All actions by President Trump and his administration are taken in the best interest of the American people…" Kelly said.

Despite the White House claiming the president's business interests are overseen by his children at present, Trump remains the beneficiary of the assets in the trust that ultimately receives the income.

Regulators express concerns

Don Fox, a former acting head of the federal ⁠ethics office, called for additional ethics reforms as, according to him, under Trump earlier norms "are just totally out the window."

Chinese billionaire Justin Sun spent $75 million on Trump-backed World Liberty "governance tokens" and another $200 million on its souvenir coins, the Associated Press news agency reported.

A federal fraud lawsuit against Sun was paused in February last year before being settled with a $10 million fine.

Sun has repeatedly denied that his investments in Trump-linked businesses were connected to the case, while World Liberty has dismissed allegations of a conflict of interest.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was US President Donald Trump's reported income in 2025?

US President Donald Trump reported over $1.4 billion in income in 2025. This was largely driven by cryptocurrency ventures, according to his annual financial disclosures.

What is World Liberty Financial and how did it contribute to Trump's income?

World Liberty Financial is a crypto venture co-founded by Trump and his sons. Trump's companies received $800 million from it, including token sales and selling business interests.

Are there any concerns about conflicts of interest regarding Trump's finances?

The White House denies conflicts of interest, stating Trump's actions are for the American people. However, a former federal ethics official called for reforms, noting Trump remains a beneficiary of trust assets.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Crypto News US Politics Trump Income 2025
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