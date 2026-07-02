'Everybody's Profiting': Trump Defends Crypto Earnings As Disclosure Sparks Criticism

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English NewsNewsWorld'Everybody's Profiting': Trump Defends $1.2 Billion Crypto Earnings As Disclosure Sparks Criticism

'Everybody's Profiting': Trump Defends $1.2 Billion Crypto Earnings As Disclosure Sparks Criticism

The filings showed that Trump received more than $2.2 billion overall from various sources, including real estate, golf resorts, licensing deals and court settlements, with cryptocurrency businesses accounting for more than $1 billion.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ट्रम्प ने 1.2 अरब क्रिप्टो कमाई का बचाव किया, अर्थव्यवस्था से जोड़ा।
  • वित्तीय खुलासों ने $2.2 अरब आय, क्रिप्टो प्रमुख स्रोत बताया।
  • ट्रम्प बोले: ब्लाइंड ट्रस्ट संपत्ति संभालते, व्यवसाय सफल रहा।
  • क्रिप्टो ने ट्रम्प की संपत्ति बढ़ाई, अमेरिका को क्रिप्टो राजधानी बनाया।

US President Donald Trump has defended earning around $1.2 billion from his family's cryptocurrency businesses after newly released financial disclosures revealed the scale of the profits generated during his first year back in the White House.

Responding to criticism that he was benefiting financially while serving as president, Trump insisted that his success reflected broader gains across the economy. "Everybody's profiting," he told reporters before boarding a new Air Force One aircraft gifted by Qatar.

"You know why I'm profiting, because the stock market's going up, everybody's profiting," Trump said, dismissing allegations that he had used his office to enrich himself.

Financial Disclosures Reveal Billions In Income

A 927-page financial disclosure released on Tuesday by the US Office of Government Ethics showed Trump earned more than $2.2 billion last year from a wide range of businesses, including real estate, golf resorts, branded merchandise, licensing agreements and court settlements.

Among the biggest contributors were his family's cryptocurrency ventures. World Liberty Financial, a joint venture involving the Trump family and the family of Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, generated more than $500 million through sales of governance tokens.

Another company, CIC Digital LLC, brought in more than $600 million from Trump-branded meme coins that were launched just days before his second inauguration, making cryptocurrency one of the standout sources of income in the disclosure.

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Trump Says Blind Trusts Manage His Finances

When asked about accusations that he was using the presidency to boost his personal wealth, Trump said his financial interests were held in blind trusts, preventing him from directly managing or influencing his investments.

"I don't get involved in my personal (finances), we have funds that run my money," Trump said. "I've made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money, and I don't talk to them."

Trump also argued that his financial success was rooted in his business career rather than politics, despite the crypto earnings stemming from ventures launched during his first year back in office.

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Crypto Wealth Drives Rise In Personal Fortune

The president maintained that his long-standing business success had positioned him well before returning to the White House.

"I don't know if I've had a better career in politics or business, but I had a great career in business, and you know, you saw the cash, and you report the different things," Trump said.

"So we're all profiting. I'm profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash."

According to Forbes, Trump's cryptocurrency businesses have been the primary driver behind the near tripling of his personal fortune, which increased from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $6.5 billion in 2026.

During his time in office, Trump has introduced measures aimed at deregulating the cryptocurrency sector, contributing to a sharp rise in digital asset prices. The White House defended the administration's approach, saying Trump had "proudly made the United States the crypto capital of the world."

Before You Go

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 06:57 AM (IST)
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