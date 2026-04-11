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HomeNewsWorld'Empty Tankers Rushing To US For Best And Sweetest Oil': Trump Amid Global Energy Uncertainty

'Empty Tankers Rushing To US For Best And Sweetest Oil': Trump Amid Global Energy Uncertainty

In a Truth Social post, he claimed the US has more oil than the next two largest oil-producing economies combined and highlighted its superior quality.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump claims empty tankers are en route to U.S.
  • He states U.S. possesses superior oil reserves globally.
  • Remarks coincide with ongoing U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks.
  • Global energy markets remain volatile; tankers are watched.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that a large number of empty oil tankers are currently heading to the United States to load what he described as the “best” and “sweetest” oil and gas.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said some of the vessels en route are among the largest in the world. “Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers… are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and ‘sweetest’ oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World,” he wrote.

Trump Highlights US Oil Strength

The president also asserted that the United States possesses more oil than the next two largest oil-producing economies combined, while emphasising the quality of its reserves.

“We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined, and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!” Trump added in the post.

His remarks come at a time when global energy markets remain volatile, with tanker movements closely watched amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing tensions involving Iran.

Comments Coincide With US-Iran Developments

The statement also comes as talks between the United States and Iran have begun, drawing global attention due to their potential impact on Middle East security, international diplomacy and energy supplies.

Market observers are closely monitoring developments, as any shift in the geopolitical landscape could influence oil flows and pricing worldwide.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are tanker movements being closely watched?

Tanker movements are being closely watched due to volatile global energy markets, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and ongoing tensions involving Iran.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US Iran War
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