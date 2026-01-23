Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Big Blue Bruise On Trump's Hand Draws Attention At Davos, President Blames This Medicine

Big Blue Bruise On Trump's Hand Draws Attention At Davos, President Blames This Medicine

The White House cited a table bump during a signing event. This isn't the first time bruising on Trump's hand has been noted.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 09:22 AM (IST)



A prominent bruise on US President Donald Trump’s left hand during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, sparked widespread speculation, prompting the president to offer an explanation as he returned to the United States.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, Trump attributed the bruise to a combination of a minor knock and his regular intake of aspirin, which he said makes him more prone to bruising. According to Trump, the mark appeared after he bumped his hand against a table during events at Davos.

Trump Cites Aspirin Use, Minor Injury

“They say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising. I take the big aspirin,” Trump said. He added that while his doctor had suggested the medication was not strictly necessary, he preferred not to take any risks.

“The doctor said, ‘You don’t have to take that, sir. You’re very healthy.’ I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances,’” Trump told reporters.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed in a statement that Trump had struck his hand on the corner of the signing table during the announcement of his newly launched Board of Peace.

Doctors Say Aspirin Could Be a Factor

Medical experts contacted by Reuters weighed in on the matter, with four doctors, including two surgeons and two internists, agreeing that aspirin use could plausibly contribute to visible bruising, especially after even minor trauma.

Trump has previously spoken openly about his aspirin regimen. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal earlier this month, he said he takes a higher daily dose than his doctors recommend because he wants “nice, thin blood pouring through my heart.”

This is not the first time questions have been raised about bruising on Trump’s hand. Last summer, Leavitt told reporters that similar marks were the result of the president shaking large numbers of hands.

At 79, Trump is the second-oldest person to hold the US presidency, after his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, who stepped aside from the 2024 race amid concerns about his fitness and left office at 82.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the bruise on Donald Trump's left hand?

President Trump attributed the bruise to a combination of bumping his hand against a table in Davos and his regular intake of aspirin.

Why does Donald Trump take aspirin?

Trump takes aspirin for his heart, believing it helps maintain good cardiovascular health, and prefers not to take any chances with his health.

Do doctors agree that aspirin could cause bruising?

Yes, medical experts stated that aspirin use could plausibly contribute to visible bruising, especially after minor trauma.

Has Donald Trump had bruising on his hands before?

Yes, last summer, White House press secretary stated that similar marks were the result of the president shaking many hands.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 09:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Bruise
