President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening for his state visit. The visit is scheduled to take place from May 13 to 15.
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Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15. A formal meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to take place on Thursday.
- President Trump arrived in Beijing for state visit discussions.
- Trade talks will focus on tariffs and technology cooperation.
- Gulf conflict and Iran tensions to be prominent topics.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did President Trump arrive in Beijing for his state visit to China?
Who is accompanying President Trump on his visit to China?
President Trump is accompanied by several leading American business executives, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook. This highlights the economic importance of the visit.
What key issues are expected to be discussed during the summit between President Trump and President Xi Jinping?
Discussions are expected to focus on trade, tariffs, rare-earth mineral supplies, Artificial Intelligence, and broader technology cooperation. The Gulf conflict and Iran are also anticipated to be prominent topics.
Why is Taiwan expected to be a major flashpoint during the discussions?
Taiwan is likely to be a major point of contention due to President Trump's recent approval of an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan. China considers Taiwan its territory and opposes US defense ties with Taipei.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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