Trump Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Xi Jinping On Trade, Tariffs And Taiwan

US President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday evening for a state visit to China amid rising tensions over trade, Taiwan and the ongoing Gulf conflict.

VIDEO | Beijing: US President Donald Trump arrives in China for high stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/ceEJGDipbm May 13, 2026

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is visiting China from May 13 to 15. A formal meeting between the two leaders is scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Trump’s second visit to China in nine years comes at a critical moment in US-China relations, with both sides attempting to ease tariff disputes and stabilise economic ties involving more than USD 525 billion in annual exports.

Trade And Technology Talks In Focus

Trump is accompanied by several leading American business executives, including Elon Musk and Tim Cook, underlining the economic importance of the visit.

Chinese and American officials are expected to discuss tariffs, rare-earth mineral supplies, Artificial Intelligence and broader technology cooperation during the summit.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival in Beijing, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng was scheduled to hold trade negotiations in South Korea with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump’s itinerary includes a ceremonial welcome in Beijing, bilateral meetings with Xi Jinping and a visit to the historic Temple of Heaven.

Gulf Conflict And Iran Expected To Feature Prominently

The summit is also drawing international attention because of ongoing tensions involving the United States and Iran, as well as concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently visited Beijing for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China reportedly urged Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible while reiterating support for diplomatic efforts surrounding Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Washington has been closely watching Beijing’s engagement with Tehran because of China’s strategic relationship with Iran and its dependence on Iranian oil imports.

Taiwan Likely To Be Major Flashpoint

Taiwan is also expected to emerge as a major point of contention during the discussions.

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China reacted sharply after Trump recently approved an USD 11 billion arms package for Taiwan, the largest such deal so far. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly warned the United States against strengthening defence ties with Taipei.

Chinese officials have maintained that the Taiwan issue remains the “core of China’s core interests” and the foundation of US-China relations.

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