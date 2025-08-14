US President Donald Trump spoke about his strategy for Friday’s high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, describing the talks as “like chess” and signalling hopes for a follow-up summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a conversation with Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade Show on Thursday, Trump said the primary goal of the meeting is to pave the way for a second round of talks involving Putin and Zelenskyy. “This meeting sets up the second meeting,” Trump said, calling the potential follow-up “extremely important” and suggesting that land swaps could come under discussion — a proposal Zelenskyy has previously opposed.

Tariffs on India ‘Probably’ a Factor in Putin Talks

Trump also linked recent secondary tariffs on Indian goods to Moscow’s willingness to engage in dialogue. Speaking to Fox News Radio, he said the move, which raised tariffs on many Indian products to 50 percent, “probably” influenced Putin’s decision.

“Everything has an impact,” Trump said, adding that the measures “essentially took them (India) out of buying oil from Russia.” He argued, “Certainly, when you lose your second largest customer and you’re probably going to lose your first largest customer, I think that probably has a role.”

India has denounced the tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” and vowed to “take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.” Officials have also denied that US tariffs have led to a reduction in India's Russian oil imports.

Trump Says Focus Is On ‘Immediate Peace Deal’

When asked if he would offer Russia economic incentives to end the war in Ukraine, Trump declined to disclose specifics, saying he would not “want to play my hand in public.”

The US President stressed he is aiming for an “immediate peace deal” and, if progress is made, he intends to quickly involve Zelenskyy. “If the meeting amounts to something,” he said, “I would immediately call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get him over to wherever we are going to meet.”

The Alaska meeting marks the first US-Russia summit since 2021 and comes after Trump abruptly shifted from weeks of public frustration with Putin to agreeing on talks. European allies have expressed concern that the meeting could lead to pressure on Ukraine to accept an unfavourable settlement.

Trump Warns ‘Severe Consequences’ if Talks With Putin Fail

Trump warned that if Putin does not commit to peace talks, he will proceed with additional sanctions against Russia. “There will be consequences,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t have to say. There will be very severe consequences.”

Putin, for his part, told reporters on Thursday that the US was “making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict.”

However, Zelenskyy appeared sceptical, saying on Wednesday that there is “no sign” Russia is ready to end the conflict. Posting on X, he said, “Our coordinated efforts and joint actions – of Ukraine, the United States, Europe, and all countries that seek peace – can definitely compel Russia to make peace.”

Russia’s Defence Ministry Attacks Ukrainian Missile Plants

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its forces had targeted Ukrainian missile plants, weapons design bureaus and rocket fuel production facilities in July using missiles and drones. The ministry claimed Western missile defence systems, including Patriot launchers and radar, were destroyed in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy regions during the strikes.

According to the ministry, “An attempt by the Kyiv regime, together with its Western partners, to organise the production of missiles to carry out attacks deep into the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted”, news agency Reuters reported.

