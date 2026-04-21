Donald Trump has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire numerous times. He made these allegations on Truth Social, stating that the truce has been repeatedly breached.
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Trump Accuses Iran Of Repeated Ceasefire Violations; Islamabad Talks Uncertain
Trump accused Iran of repeated ceasefire violations, warning of renewed strikes if no deal is reached. Tensions rise as talks near deadline, while Iran blames US blockade for breaching truce.
- Trump alleges Iran repeatedly violated ceasefire, threatening strikes.
- Iran accuses US of violating truce with naval blockade.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire “numerous times”, heightening tensions as the deadline for fresh peace talks between Washington and Tehran approaches with no clear breakthrough in sight.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Donald Trump accused Iran of doing?
What are the consequences if Iran does not make a deal to end the war?
If Iran does not reach a deal, Donald Trump has warned that he will order strikes to resume. He stated that 'lots of bombs start going off' if the ceasefire expires without an agreement.
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