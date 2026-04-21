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HomeNewsWorldTrump Accuses Iran Of Repeated Ceasefire Violations; Islamabad Talks Uncertain

Trump Accuses Iran Of Repeated Ceasefire Violations; Islamabad Talks Uncertain

Trump accused Iran of repeated ceasefire violations, warning of renewed strikes if no deal is reached. Tensions rise as talks near deadline, while Iran blames US blockade for breaching truce.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump alleges Iran repeatedly violated ceasefire, threatening strikes.
  • Iran accuses US of violating truce with naval blockade.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire “numerous times”, heightening tensions as the deadline for fresh peace talks between Washington and Tehran approaches with no clear breakthrough in sight.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump alleged repeated breaches by Iran of the temporary truce that had paused weeks of hostilities in West Asia. The two-week ceasefire, which began on April 8, is expected to be extended if talks proceed as planned.

Trump Warns Iran

Trump has warned that if Iran does not make a deal to end the war, he will order strikes to resume, saying “lots of bombs start going off” if the fragile ceasefire expires without a deal, as uncertainty looms over fresh peace talks.

Speaking to PBS News in a phone call on Monday, Trump made it clear that military action could resume immediately if negotiations fail. “Then lots of bombs start going off,” he said when asked about the consequences of the truce ending.

Iran has accused the US of violating the truce, too. It says the ongoing U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and vessels is a breach of the agreement, and it has thus far refused to commit to new peace talks while the blockade remains in place.

Uncertainity Over Peace Talks

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has Donald Trump accused Iran of doing?

Donald Trump has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire numerous times. He made these allegations on Truth Social, stating that the truce has been repeatedly breached.

What are the consequences if Iran does not make a deal to end the war?

If Iran does not reach a deal, Donald Trump has warned that he will order strikes to resume. He stated that 'lots of bombs start going off' if the ceasefire expires without an agreement.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
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