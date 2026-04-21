Trump Accuses Iran Of Repeated Ceasefire Violations; Islamabad Talks Uncertain

Posting on Truth Social, Trump alleged repeated breaches by Iran of the temporary truce that had paused weeks of hostilities in West Asia. The two-week ceasefire, which began on April 8, is expected to be extended if talks proceed as planned.

Trump Warns Iran

Trump has warned that if Iran does not make a deal to end the war, he will order strikes to resume, saying “lots of bombs start going off” if the fragile ceasefire expires without a deal, as uncertainty looms over fresh peace talks.

Speaking to PBS News in a phone call on Monday, Trump made it clear that military action could resume immediately if negotiations fail. “Then lots of bombs start going off,” he said when asked about the consequences of the truce ending.

Iran has accused the US of violating the truce, too. It says the ongoing U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and vessels is a breach of the agreement, and it has thus far refused to commit to new peace talks while the blockade remains in place.