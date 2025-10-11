'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger

US President Donald Trump underwent a scheduled medical evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, with his physician declaring him in “exceptional health.” The three-hour visit included lab tests, preventive screenings and immunisations as part of his ongoing health maintenance plan.

During the visit, Trump received his annual flu shot and an updated COVID-19 booster. Navy Capt Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, described the checkup as a routine follow-up, noting that Trump demonstrated strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical performance, reported Reuters.

The White House had initially referred to the visit as a “routine yearly checkup,” although Trump had already completed his annual physical in April, which he described as a “semiannual physical.” That earlier evaluation had found him “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief and noted a 20-pound weight loss since June 2020, attributed to his active lifestyle.

Donald Trump's Previous Health Concerns

In July, Trump underwent additional testing after mild swelling appeared in his lower legs. Physicians diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency, a common age-related condition where vein valves lose efficiency, leading to blood pooling.

The April physical also included a cognitive screening and assessments of weight, BMI, cholesterol, blood pressure, mental health, and prior surgeries, Associated Press.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasised that releasing these health details reflects transparency, particularly following public speculation about visible bruising on Trump’s hand. The disclosures underscore the president’s readiness for upcoming international travel, including a Middle East visit after facilitating a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

