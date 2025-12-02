'Don't Want Slave's Peace': Maduro On US Military Threat As Trump Holds Meeting On Venezuela

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro delivered a message to thousands of supporters on Monday, rejecting what he called "a slave's peace" as the United States intensified military pressure in the region. Speaking in Caracas, Maduro accused the US of “testing” his nation for months amid a growing naval presence in the Caribbean.

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions by deploying the world’s largest aircraft carrier and several warships to Latin America, targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels with strikes that have reportedly killed at least 83 people since September. However, critics and human rights groups condemn these attacks as illegal and question the evidence behind the claims that the boats were drug traffickers.

“We want peace, but peace with sovereignty, equality, freedom! We do not want a slave’s peace, nor the peace of colonies!” Maduro asserted. His address came as Trump convened a high-level meeting at the White House to review the next steps on Venezuela.

According to CNN, key members of Trump's national security team, including War Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, are expected to have attended the Oval Office meeting on Monday evening.

Washington has maintained that the military operations aim to stem the flow of narcotics across the region. In contrast, Caracas insists that the true objective is regime change, prompting Maduro to boost Venezuela’s military readiness. “We have endured 22 weeks of aggression that can be described as psychological terrorism, 22 weeks during which they have tested us. The people of Venezuela have demonstrated their love for the homeland,” Maduro declared.

Trump's Airspace Closure Threat

Tensions escalated over the weekend when Trump warned that Venezuelan airspace should be considered “closed,” triggering fears of possible military intervention. Trump also revealed he recently spoke to Maduro for the first time since returning to office but withheld details. Meanwhile, Maduro has repeatedly expressed openness to direct talks with Trump.

In the capital, hundreds rallied in support of the Maduro government, condemning US threats amid Venezuela’s ongoing political turmoil and deep economic crisis. “We are a free homeland, we do not want war, we want peace!” said Narciso Torrealba, a 68-year-old community leader.

“We are ready to dialogue with whoever we need to, but never to renounce the sovereignty of our country, never to sell out the homeland,” added 54-year-old Cirilo Cazorla, reflecting the strong nationalist sentiment among the demonstrators.

Venezuela's National Assembly has also announced its own investigation into the US strikes after acknowledging that citizens were killed. Amid rising tensions, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has offered Cartagena as a venue for US-Venezuela talks, but neither of the two nations has responded.