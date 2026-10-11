Djibouti Boat Capsize: 139 Migrants Dead, 84 Missing After Vessel Carrying 305 Capsizes

Edited by: Wesley Rahn

The United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Sunday said that at least 139 people were killed when a migrant boat carrying an estimated 305 people capsized off the coast of Djibouti in northeastern Africa.

At least 84 people remained missing in what is thought to be one of the deadliest shipwrecks yet on the popular but perilous crossing from the Horn of Africa to the Arabian Peninsula, where many migrants seek work in rich Gulf nations.

In a statement, IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti Alexandre Coissac called the loss of life "devastating," adding, "This tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants along this migration corridor as they seek economic opportunities" by trying to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to Yemen and reach Gulf countries.

"Poverty, insecurity and the growing impacts of climate change drive many to undertake this journey, despite mounting instability across the Middle East," according to the IOM.

IOM representatives said, "Djiboutian authorities are continuing search and rescue operations as fears grow for those still missing."

Djibouti to Yemen a dangerous crossing

The IOM says it has detected more than 20,000 crossings from Djibouti to Yemen — which is currently in the middle of a raging civil war — in the past month. More than 900 migrants were killed attempting the passage in 2025.

The IOM says most of those attempting to cross are from Ethiopia and Somalia. The 80 survivors from Saturday night's capsizing were all Ethiopian nationals.

The IOM on Sunday urged "donors and partners to strengthen support for Djibouti's response, including search and rescue operations and life-saving assistance."

Of the bodies so far recovered, 52 were men, 42 were women and 15 were children.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.