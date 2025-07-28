Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Disappointed' Trump Sets New Deadline Of 10-12 Days For Putin To End Russia-Ukraine War

President Trump, expressing disappointment with Putin over the Ukraine war, signalled that he will shorten his previously set 50-day deadline for ending the conflict.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 07:57 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Monday signaled his growing impatience with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine, announcing that he is cutting short the 50-day deadline he previously set for ending the conflict. He later announced that he will set a new deadline for 10-12 days for Putin to end the Ukraine war.

Standing alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during their meeting in Scotland, Trump said: "I’m disappointed in President Putin," he declared. "I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer of what’s going to happen."

Although Trump did not reveal the new, shortened deadline, his latest comments underline his frustration with Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine despite ongoing US efforts to broker peace. 

The US president had initially set the 50-day ultimatum earlier this month, vowing to end the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict, which he had previously promised to resolve within 24 hours upon returning to the White House in January.

Trump has also threatened to impose new sanctions on Russia and countries purchasing its exports if a peace agreement is not in place by early September. However, while he has voiced strong disapproval of both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at times, he has yet to follow through on some of his threats, which he has made often referencing the complicated, yet cordial, relationship he has shared with Putin in the past.

Reflecting on previous attempts to halt the violence, Trump said: “We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever. And I say that’s not the way to do it.”

 

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine War
