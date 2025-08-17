'Didn’t Choose To Be Brown' — Indian Man Shares Ordeal Of Racist Harassment By Irish Teens

A 22-year-old Indian man in Ireland has come forward with a disturbing account of racial harassment, adding to a growing list of racist attacks against the Indian community in the country.

The young man shared his ordeal on Reddit, explaining that while waiting for a bus after work, he was targeted by a group of teenagers in a car. Initially, he thought they were asking for directions. Instead, they mocked him with derogatory remarks.

"They called me ‘hey sweet cheeks.’ I played along and thanked them, thinking it was harmless banter," he wrote in the r/IndiansinIreland subreddit. But the harassment escalated quickly.

According to him, the group circled back twice, hurling more comments, including racist slurs. “When I was finally boarding the bus, they were still hanging around, probably waiting for their next victim,” he added.





Although he tried to remain calm, the young man admitted the encounter left him feeling alienated. “I try to be stoic, but I didn’t choose to be born brown. There were two Irish people at the bus stop and another brown guy, yet nobody spoke up. In moments like these, we are on our own. Stay strong, people.”

The subreddit also have Irish users and one of them wrote, "As an Irish person I am thoroughly ashamed that this is happening and seems to be getting worse. The majority of normal Irish people wouldn’t ever treat anyone this way. With that said - and sadly, considering recent incidents, it also pays to be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

A group of teenagers in a car parked near a bus stop will never be there to ask for directions - they all have google maps - also, in what manner did they call you over? How did they call you to single you out of everyone else in the bus stop?"

Not For The First Time...

This is not an isolated case. Just days ago, another incident surfaced on the same subreddit showing a teenager repeatedly punching an Indian boy aboard a Dublin bus while his guardian sat nearby, offering no intervention. The video, which ended with the victim quietly leaving his seat, highlighted the growing sense of helplessness among those targeted.

Earlier this month, a shocking case involving a six-year-old Indian-origin girl also sparked outrage. The child, Nia Naveen, was allegedly assaulted by a group of Irish teenagers in Waterford City. The attackers reportedly hurled racist abuse, called her “dirty,” and told her to “go back to India.”

Nia’s mother, Anupa Achuthan, recounted the horrifying ordeal. She said the gang punched her daughter in the face, twisted her hair, hit her private parts with a bicycle, and even struck her neck. “We moved into our home only in January, and everything was going well until this happened,” said Ms Achuthan, who has been living in Ireland for eight years and recently received Irish citizenship.