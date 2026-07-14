Did India Reject Trade Deal With US? Trump's Envoy Sergio Gor Responds

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Commerce Secretary confirmed no obstacles hinder India-US trade agreement.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday dismissed reports claiming New Delhi had rejected an expedited trade agreement with Washington, calling them "fake news" and reiterating that both countries remain committed to finalising a bilateral trade pact.

Countering a media report on social media, Gor stressed that discussions between the two sides had been constructive.

"Fake news alert! No one has rejected anything," Gor said. "Both sides had very constructive meetings and reaffirmed their commitment to finalising a trade deal. We continue to stay actively engaged."

Fake news alert! No one has rejected anything. Both sides had very constructive meetings and reaffirmed their commitment to finalizing a trade deal. We continue to stay actively engaged.

Reuters - you can do better! https://t.co/7LARDhhtCg — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) July 13, 2026

The ambassador was responding to an agency report that cited unnamed officials and analysts claiming India had rejected a quick trade agreement during recent negotiations in the hope of securing better terms.

The report alleged that New Delhi's position was driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's growing confidence "from new trading partners, eased economic risks and political gains at home."

Goyal Calls Report 'False And Misleading'

Earlier in the day, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also rejected reports of a deadlock in the negotiations, describing them as "completely false, baseless and misleading."

In a post on X, Goyal dismissed the report, which claimed India was holding out for a better deal instead of pursuing an early agreement.

"This news is completely false, baseless and misleading," Goyal said.

He said he had held "fantastic meetings" with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer during the latter's visit to New Delhi in June and that both sides had reaffirmed their commitment to a balanced and commercially meaningful agreement.

"I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries," Goyal said.

"Our teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective," he added.

This news is completely false, baseless and misleading.



I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible… https://t.co/0JZOULEL6i — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 13, 2026

Commerce secretary sees no hurdles

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal also dismissed suggestions that negotiations had stalled.

Briefing reporters on India's June 2026 trade data, Agarwal said there were no obstacles to concluding the agreement.

"We dont see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations," he said.