Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDhaka Airport Suspends All Flights After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cargo Terminal: VIDEO

Dhaka Airport Suspends All Flights After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cargo Terminal: VIDEO

The blaze, starting around 2:30 pm, prompted a joint emergency response from the Civil Aviation Authority, Fire Service, Air Force, and Navy. The cause and extent of damage remain unconfirmed

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 05:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday afternoon, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations as emergency teams scrambled to control the blaze.

The incident began around 2:30 pm in the airport’s cargo village, where imported goods are stored. Thick smoke and flames quickly drew the attention of airport staff and nearby residents. By 3:45 pm, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, the airport’s executive director, confirmed the fire and said emergency measures were underway, according to multiple Bangladeshi media reports.

Joint Efforts to Contain the Blaze

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that efforts to control the fire involve the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, the Fire Service, and two fire units of the Bangladesh Air Force. The Bangladesh Navy has also joined the operation to assist in containing the flames, Prothomalo reported.

Flight Operations Suspended

At present, all landings and takeoffs are on hold, with authorities closely monitoring the situation. Airport officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Dhaka News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Dhaka Airport Suspends All Flights After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cargo Terminal
Dhaka Airport Suspends All Flights After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cargo Terminal
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Cities
Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot
Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot
World
Kabul Working As 'Proxy' Of India Against Pakistan, Afghans Must Return Home: Khawaja Asif
Kabul Working As 'Proxy' Of India Against Pakistan, Afghans Must Return Home: Khawaja Asif
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget