Dhaka Airport Suspends All Flights After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Cargo Terminal: VIDEO
The blaze, starting around 2:30 pm, prompted a joint emergency response from the Civil Aviation Authority, Fire Service, Air Force, and Navy. The cause and extent of damage remain unconfirmed
A major fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday afternoon, forcing authorities to suspend all flight operations as emergency teams scrambled to control the blaze.
The incident began around 2:30 pm in the airport’s cargo village, where imported goods are stored. Thick smoke and flames quickly drew the attention of airport staff and nearby residents. By 3:45 pm, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, the airport’s executive director, confirmed the fire and said emergency measures were underway, according to multiple Bangladeshi media reports.
VIDEO | Dhaka, Bangladesh: A fire broke out at a section of the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon. More details awaited.#Dhaka #AirportFire #HazratShahjalal— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/flGkHso2xq
Joint Efforts to Contain the Blaze
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that efforts to control the fire involve the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, the Fire Service, and two fire units of the Bangladesh Air Force. The Bangladesh Navy has also joined the operation to assist in containing the flames, Prothomalo reported.
Flight Operations Suspended
At present, all landings and takeoffs are on hold, with authorities closely monitoring the situation. Airport officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.