Derby Crash: Indian-Origin Man Arrested After Car Hits Pedestrians; What We Know So Far

A 36-year-old man, originally from India and living in the UK for several years, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car struck pedestrians in Derby city centre.

Police said the suspect was detained shortly after the incident and remains in custody. He is also being held on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.

Incident At Busy Nightlife Hub

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Saturday on Friar Gate, a popular city centre stretch known for its restaurants, bars and student footfall, BBC reported.

“The car, a black Suzuki Swift, struck several people in Friar Gate at about 9:30 pm on Saturday, 28 March,” Derbyshire Police said.

Seven people were injured and taken to Royal Derby Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. Police said the victims suffered “serious but not life-threatening” injuries and confirmed that “contrary to online speculation, no one died in the incident”.

Swift Police Response

Officers were at the scene within seconds of the crash, and the suspect was arrested within seven minutes on a bridge leading towards Pride Park.

Police said the vehicle was driven away from the scene and credited eyewitnesses for alerting authorities quickly, enabling a rapid response.

Investigation Underway, Motive Unclear

Derbyshire Police said detectives are working with counter-terrorism officers, stressing that this is “common practice for an incident of this nature”. Authorities are “keeping an open mind about the potential motives”.

The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism, and police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and we are keeping an open mind as to the motives,” police said, urging witnesses to come forward.

Eyewitness Accounts Of Chaos

Witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion in the immediate aftermath.

Mark Lucas said he saw people lying injured on the road. “People were over the floor and there were a lot of police and ambulances,” he said.

Another eyewitness told local media: “People have been crying, I just can’t believe something like this has happened.”

Shop worker Eren Celebi said he heard “screaming and shouting” and later saw people lying on the pavement and road, with others trying to call for help.

City In Shock

Officials and residents expressed shock at the incident. Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred described it as a “horrific incident that has understandably shocked the city”.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the home secretary is being kept updated, adding there was no wider cause for public alarm.

Local MPs and civic leaders said the focus remains on supporting those injured, while police continue their investigation.