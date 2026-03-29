Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDerby Crash: Indian-Origin Man Arrested After Car Hits Pedestrians; What We Know So Far

Derby Crash: Indian-Origin Man Arrested After Car Hits Pedestrians; What We Know So Far

Officers were at the scene within seconds of the crash, and the suspect was arrested within seven minutes on a bridge leading towards Pride Park.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 36-year-old man, originally from India and living in the UK for several years, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car struck pedestrians in Derby city centre.

Police said the suspect was detained shortly after the incident and remains in custody. He is also being held on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.

Incident At Busy Nightlife Hub

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm on Saturday on Friar Gate, a popular city centre stretch known for its restaurants, bars and student footfall, BBC reported.

“The car, a black Suzuki Swift, struck several people in Friar Gate at about 9:30 pm on Saturday, 28 March,” Derbyshire Police said.

Seven people were injured and taken to Royal Derby Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. Police said the victims suffered “serious but not life-threatening” injuries and confirmed that “contrary to online speculation, no one died in the incident”.

Swift Police Response

Officers were at the scene within seconds of the crash, and the suspect was arrested within seven minutes on a bridge leading towards Pride Park.

Police said the vehicle was driven away from the scene and credited eyewitnesses for alerting authorities quickly, enabling a rapid response.

Investigation Underway, Motive Unclear

Derbyshire Police said detectives are working with counter-terrorism officers, stressing that this is “common practice for an incident of this nature”. Authorities are “keeping an open mind about the potential motives”.

The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism, and police said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and we are keeping an open mind as to the motives,” police said, urging witnesses to come forward.

Eyewitness Accounts Of Chaos

Witnesses described scenes of panic and confusion in the immediate aftermath.

Mark Lucas said he saw people lying injured on the road. “People were over the floor and there were a lot of police and ambulances,” he said.

Another eyewitness told local media: “People have been crying, I just can’t believe something like this has happened.”

Shop worker Eren Celebi said he heard “screaming and shouting” and later saw people lying on the pavement and road, with others trying to call for help.

City In Shock

Officials and residents expressed shock at the incident. Chief Superintendent Emma Aldred described it as a “horrific incident that has understandably shocked the city”.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the home secretary is being kept updated, adding there was no wider cause for public alarm.

Local MPs and civic leaders said the focus remains on supporting those injured, while police continue their investigation.

Related Video

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Derby city centre?

A car struck several pedestrians in Derby city centre on Saturday night, resulting in seven people being injured.

Has anyone been arrested in connection with the incident?

Yes, a 36-year-old man, originally from India, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other driving offenses shortly after the incident.

Were the injuries sustained by the pedestrians life-threatening?

No, police confirmed that the seven injured individuals suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. No one died in the incident.

Is the incident being treated as terrorism?

The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism, although police are keeping an open mind about potential motives and working with counter-terrorism officers as a standard procedure.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Origin Man Arrested In UK Derby Crash Man Hits Pedestrians With Car
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Derby Crash: Indian-Origin Man Arrested After Car Hits Pedestrians; What We Know So Far
Derby Crash: Indian-Origin Man Arrested After Car Hits Pedestrians; What We Know So Far
World
Indian Man Held In UK After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians, 7 Injured
Indian Man Held In UK After Car Ploughs Into Pedestrians, 7 Injured
World
Iran War Deepens: 2,000+ Dead, US Losses Mount, Invasion Fears Intensify
Iran War Deepens: 2,000+ Dead, US Losses Mount, Invasion Fears Intensify
World
AWACS ‘Destroyed’, Drones Downed: Iran Ruins US Airbase In Saudi Arabia
AWACS ‘Destroyed’, Drones Downed: Iran Ruins US Airbase In Saudi Arabia
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget