A car struck several pedestrians in Derby city centre on Saturday night, resulting in seven people being injured.
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Derby Crash: Indian-Origin Man Arrested After Car Hits Pedestrians; What We Know So Far
Officers were at the scene within seconds of the crash, and the suspect was arrested within seven minutes on a bridge leading towards Pride Park.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Derby city centre?
Has anyone been arrested in connection with the incident?
Yes, a 36-year-old man, originally from India, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other driving offenses shortly after the incident.
Were the injuries sustained by the pedestrians life-threatening?
No, police confirmed that the seven injured individuals suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. No one died in the incident.
Is the incident being treated as terrorism?
The incident is not currently being treated as terrorism, although police are keeping an open mind about potential motives and working with counter-terrorism officers as a standard procedure.
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