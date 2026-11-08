US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has condemned far-right activist Jake Lang after he and fellow activist Thomas Allen disrupted a Diwali celebration at Seattle Center Armory with anti-Hindu and anti-immigrant placards. Reacting to the incident, Jayapal expressed disgust over the demonstration and said the Hindu community should be able to celebrate Diwali without feeling unsafe.

Jayapal Calls Protest Racist

“I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country,” she wrote on X.

I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 8, 2026

Protesters Push 'Great Replacement' Theory

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing attendees confronting the protesters, who were subsequently escorted out of the venue. Lang later claimed on X that he and his associates had been assaulted by attendees, while defending the demonstration as an exercise of their First Amendment rights.

Demonstration invoked the so-called 'Great Replacement' conspiracy theory, which falsely claims that immigration and minority communities are displacing the Christian population. The activists carried signs reading “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians”, targeting Hindus and people of South Asian origin.

The protesters also claimed they were concerned about American culture being threatened by Hindu religious practices and alleged H-1B visa fraud. The disruption took place during a cultural programme featuring dance performances as part of Seattle Center Festal.