Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDemocrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil

Democrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil

Washington, Jun 17 (PTI): Two Democratic Senators have urged President Donald Trump against granting any further exemption from US sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil, contending that there is no rationale for such a move, as the war with Iran is now ove.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 04:57 AM (IST)

Washington, Jun 17 (PTI): Two Democratic Senators have urged President Donald Trump against granting any further exemption from US sanctions on the purchase of Russian oil, contending that there is no rationale for such a move, as the war with Iran is now over.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Elizabeth Warren said the waiver from sanctions has only helped Russia finance its “illegal war” with Ukraine.

In March, the US granted a sanctions waiver to India for the purchase of Russian oil in a bid to stabilise global oil markets as the war with Iran, which started on February 28, led to a sharp increase in crude prices.

The sanctions waiver was later extended to other countries. The one-month exemption has been extended twice and expires on June 17.

“Extending this license yet again would give Vladimir Putin another opportunity to reap windfall financial gains while he continues his brutal war against Ukraine,” the two senators said.

They said an extension would also clearly contradict Trump’s declaration that the war with Iran is over and his stated rationale for these waivers of trying to reduce energy market disruptions stemming from his war against Iran.

Shaheen from New Hampshire and Warren from Massachusetts are ranking members of the Senate committees on foreign relations, and banking, housing and urban affairs, respectively.

The senators said Trump’s efforts at reducing oil market disruptions have clearly failed as Americans have been burdened by significantly higher prices at the pump and grocery store since the beginning of the conflict.

“If the administration renews this license now, it will be the clearest sign yet that President Trump either does not believe his own deal will hold or simply will refuse to ever confront Putin, even after more than four years of conflict and countless innocent lives taken,” they said.

Thus far, these extensions have only helped Russia, the aggressor and oppressor, while Ukraine continues to fight for its sovereignty and security. Every additional dollar the Kremlin earns from this license helps Putin finance his illegal war, the senators said.

“We hope President Trump understands what is plain to see: Ukraine is winning, and if President Trump is interested in a peace deal, he should be increasing pressure on Putin to accept a just and lasting peace, not handing him more sanctions relief.

"Continuing to show weakness like this will only invite more aggression and put an end to the war further out of reach,” Shaheen and Warren said. PTI SKU SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

Published at : 17 Jun 2026 05:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 17 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Democrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil
Democrat Senators ask Trump not to extend sanction waiver on Russian oil
World
PM Modi, UAE Prez Al Nahyan discuss West Asia situation, stress dialogue, diplomacy
PM Modi, UAE Prez Al Nahyan discuss West Asia situation, stress dialogue, diplomacy
World
India, Canada agree to conclude free trade pact talks by year-end
India, Canada agree to conclude free trade pact talks by year-end
World
PM Modi Delivers Clear Message At G7, Raises Issue Of 3 Indians Killed In US Strike With Trump
PM Modi Raises Deaths Of 3 Indian Sailors In US Strike During Talks With Trump
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget