Democrat leader Schumer demands Trump brief Congress on US-Iran deal

Washington, Jun 16 (PTI): Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded "transparency" from US President Donald Trump on the peace deal with Iran and called for an immediate briefing to Congress.

Trump on Sunday announced that the US and Iran have finalised a deal to end their 107-day war, which triggered a global energy crisis.

However, the details of the peace deal were not immediately available.

"Trump must release the details publicly, brief Congress immediately, and end this war for good," Schumer said in a statement here on Monday.

The senior Democrat leader called for further information about the "memorandum of understanding" Trump signed with Iran, adding that it will require Senate approval.

"Senate Democrats have been unwavering in calling for an immediate end to Trump’s Iran war. We’ve been told dozens of times that the war is over. Dozens of times, we have been left disappointed.

"The American people deserve details and full transparency – what exactly is in this 'understanding'? Will servicemembers remain in harm’s way?" he said.

Schumer also questioned the benefits of the conflict, arguing that key challenges remained unresolved.

"And what have we actually gained here from Trump’s war? The regime is more radical than the previous one. The Strait of Hormuz is under greater Iranian control now than before the war began. The cost of gasoline remains much too high," said the Democrat senator from New York.

The deal was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Monday that his country will host the formal signing ceremony of the deal between the US and Iran in Switzerland on June 19. PTI SKU SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)