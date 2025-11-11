Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Pakistani Newspapers Are Reporting And Who's Behind The Attack

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Pakistani Newspapers Are Reporting And Who’s Behind The Attack

Delhi’s Red Fort area was rocked by a Hyundai i20 blast on 10 Nov, killing 12 and injuring 20+. Jaish-e-Mohammed suspected; high alert imposed in Delhi, Mumbai, UP, Haryana, West Bengal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A calm evening in Delhi turned chaotic on Monday, 10 November 2025, when a massive explosion ripped through a Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort Metro station. The blast killed 12 people and injured over 20 others. The explosion was so powerful that several nearby vehicles caught fire, causing panic across the area. The injured have been admitted to LNJP Hospital. Initial investigations suggest a possible link to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The attack received extensive coverage in Pakistan’s media, with major newspapers and news channels calling it one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in New Delhi.

Coverage in Pakistani Media

  • Dawn reported that at least eight people were killed and several others injured in the blast, citing police investigations. The newspaper noted that a seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives in Haryana a few hours earlier raised suspicions of a connection between the two incidents.
  • Geo News highlighted that India is investigating the blast under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), with police and intelligence agencies treating it as a “serious national security incident.”
  • The Express Tribune confirmed that at least eight people died and said authorities are probing the network behind the attack.
  • Pakistan Today described the blast as a major terrorist incident in one of India’s busiest areas, noting that multiple vehicles were destroyed and the fire was contained after an hour of firefighting efforts.

Investigations Point to Faridabad-Pulwama Connection

Authorities revealed that the Hyundai i20 used in the blast came from Faridabad and is linked to a person named Tariq from Pulwama. Teams from the NIA and NSG are on the ground, conducting a comprehensive investigation. The police have registered cases under the UAPA and the Explosives Act.

Heightened Security Across Major Cities

Following the explosion, high alert has been issued in Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Additional security personnel have been deployed at airports, metro and railway stations, and key markets. Delhi Police have intensified night checks across city borders to identify suspicious vehicles and individuals.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Delhi Terror Attack Red Fort Jaish-e-Mohammed Jaish-e-Mohammed Delhi Blast Hyundai I20 Explosion
