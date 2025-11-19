'From Red Fort To Kashmir': Pakistani Leader's Big Admission On Terror Strikes In India

A senior Pakistani political leader has openly boasted that Islamabad-backed terror groups were behind major attacks on Indian soil, from the heart of Delhi to the valleys of Kashmir.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, who serves as President in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, claimed responsibility for orchestrating assaults inside India while speaking in a video that has since gone viral.

Haq said the strike near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, which killed 14 people, and the April gun attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region were part of a coordinated retaliation campaign, according to an India Today report.

Red Fort blast linked to JeM module

The Delhi attack has been traced to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-linked group operating out of Faridabad. The alleged mastermind, Dr Umar Un Nabi, was arrested just days before the blast as part of a widening crackdown on a so-called “white-collar” terror network.

Haq pointed to the strike in Pahalgam, where gunmen opened fire in Baisaran Valley, killing 26 people, as another example of what he called Pakistan’s payback. “If you keep bleeding Balochistan, we’ll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we’ve done it and they’re still unable to count bodies,” he said.

He even taunted India over the Delhi casualties, claiming authorities “haven’t probably counted all the bodies so far”.

Pakistan has long accused New Delhi of creating unrest in Balochistan, a charge India has repeatedly rejected as a smokescreen to deflect from Islamabad’s own role in cross-border terror.

Following the Pahalgam massacre, India mounted a diplomatic counteroffensive. Among the toughest responses was the suspension of key provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that cooperation would resume only if Pakistan stopped backing extremist violence.

Not the first political confession

Haq’s remarks add to a growing list of Pakistani leaders publicly exposing the country’s terror infrastructure. Recently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi accused Islamabad of staging “fake” militant strikes to advance its political aims. He said the government had blocked peace efforts in the volatile border province while “manufacturing terrorism” for domestic leverage, as reported by Afghanistan’s TOLO News.

Suicide plot timed for Babri anniversary

Meanwhile, investigators in India have uncovered an alarming terror conspiracy linked to the busted Faridabad module. Intelligence suggests the group was planning a high-impact suicide car bombing on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

The plot, internally dubbed “Operation D-6”, allegedly involved nine to 10 operatives, including several doctors employed at Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Their medical credentials reportedly helped them procure chemicals and explosive materials without scrutiny.

Two of the key suspects, Dr Shaheen Shaheed and Dr Umar, have been accused of spearheading both the Red Fort blast and broader JeM-linked operations inside India. Investigators believe Dr Shaheen had been tasked with setting up and leading a women’s wing for the banned outfit under a new banner, Jamaat-ul-Momineen.