Inderjeet Singh Gosal, a key figure in the Khalistani separatist movement, has announced his intent to spearhead a Khalistan referendum in India following his release on bail in Canada.

Gosal, closely linked to the secessionist cause, was released from Ontario Central East Correctional Centre within a week of his arrest. Within hours, he posted a video outside the prison, warning India’s top security officials that New Delhi could soon become part of a separate Khalistan state.

“India, I’m out to support Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and organise the Khalistan referendum on November 23, 2025. Delhi banega Khalistan,” Gosal declared in the clip.

Direct Threat to India’s Top Security Official

The video also features Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the head of the banned organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), who issued a daring challenge to India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval. “Ajit Doval, why don’t you come to Canada, America, or any European country and try to arrest or extradite me? I am waiting for you,” Pannun said.

Pannun has previously faced charges in India for challenging the country’s sovereignty. In a controversial move, he had offered a ₹11 crore reward to anyone who would prevent the flag hoisting at Red Fort on Independence Day.

Gosal’s Arrest and Release

Gosal, serving as the Canadian coordinator for SFJ’s Khalistan Referendum, was arrested alongside Jagdeep Singh of Pickville, New York, and Arman Singh of Toronto. Authorities held Gosal at the Lindsay Correctional Centre in Ontario before granting him bail on Thursday. SFJ has stated that Gosal will now lead the next phase of the referendum, scheduled for November 23.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun thinks he arranged the bail of Inderjeet Singh Khosal and is now openly challenging NSA Ajit Doval. What he doesn't know is the fact that India and Canada signed a security pact and under clause 1.7 of the pact anti India elements especially Khalistani… pic.twitter.com/9LWSw7bQGh — रुद्राक्ष📿 (Rudy) (@manamuntu) September 26, 2025

The Ontario Provincial Police had earlier announced that three individuals faced 36 weapons-related charges after their vehicle was stopped in Oshawa on September 19.

Khalistani Extremism and Canada

This latest development comes amid growing concern over Khalistani extremism in Canada. A 2025 Canadian government report on terror financing revealed that two prominent Khalistani groups, Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation, continue to receive financial support from Canada.

Canada’s intelligence agencies have long monitored the politically motivated violent extremism (PMVE) posed by Khalistani groups. While these groups may include religious elements, their focus remains on political self-determination rather than racial or ethnic supremacy, according to official reports.

In June 2025, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) confirmed that Canada continues to serve as a base for Khalistani extremists promoting, fundraising, and planning acts of violence, primarily targeting India. This official recognition marked the first time Canadian authorities publicly described Khalistani activities on Canadian soil as “extremism.”

Diplomatic Tensions

India has repeatedly raised concerns about Khalistani extremists operating from Canada, citing threats dating back to the 1985 Air India bombing. The issue has often strained diplomatic ties between Ottawa and New Delhi.

The situation drew renewed attention during the G7 summit in Canada, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, met for the first time in person. The leaders reportedly agreed to appoint new High Commissioners and resume stalled trade negotiations, emphasizing a commitment to “constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for concerns and sensitivities,” according to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, investigations continue into the 2023 killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan activist. Four individuals were arrested in May 2024 and charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy, highlighting the ongoing security concerns surrounding Khalistani activities abroad.