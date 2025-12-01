More than 900 people died in devastating floods and landslides across South and Southeast Asia as authorities scrambled to clear debris and locate hundreds still missing in Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Heavy monsoon rains, intensified by a powerful tropical storm, have battered the region in recent days, leaving thousands stranded without shelter and access to critical supplies.

Cyclone Ditwah Wreaks Havoc In Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, the death toll from floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah surged to 334 on Sunday, with many more reported missing. Parts of Colombo, the capital, remain submerged under water, according to government officials. This marks the island nation’s gravest natural disaster since the catastrophic 2004 tsunami, which killed around 31,000 people and displaced over a million residents, The Guardian reported.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared a state of emergency and pledges reconstruction with international aid. “We are facing the largest and most challenging natural disaster in our history,” he declared in a national address. “Certainly, we will build a better nation than what existed before.”

442 Dead In Indonesia, 402 Still Missing

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, officials confirmed that over 442 people have died, with 402 more still missing amid ongoing search and rescue efforts on Sumatra island. Thousands remain cut off from aid, particularly in remote areas.

Two regions of Sumatra remained inaccessible Sunday, prompting authorities to deploy two warships from Jakarta to ferry emergency supplies. The Associated Press reported survivors struggling for food and water after landslides severed roads and communication lines.

Social media videos revealed desperate scenes of residents wading through waist-high floodwaters and navigating shattered barricades to reach stores for medicine, food, and gas.

Ferry Walintukan, a police spokesperson, told AP, “There were reports of people breaking into shops on Saturday evening... The looting happened before logistical aid arrived. [Residents] didn’t know that aid would come and were worried they would starve.” Rescue efforts were also hampered by difficult terrain and a shortage of heavy equipment, slowing aid delivery to the hardest-hit cities like Sibolga and Central Tapanuli.

In North Sumatra, the aftermath is stark: floodwaters have mostly receded in places like Sungai Nyalo village, revealing homes, vehicles, and crops buried in thick grey mud. Local residents complained that road clearing has yet to begin and that no outside assistance had reached them. Distressingly, an endangered Sumatran elephant was found trapped under mud and debris near damaged buildings in Meureudu town.

At Least 162 Dead In Thailand Floods

Across Thailand, which is grappling with one of its deadliest floods in a decade, at least 162 people have lost their lives. The government continues relief operations, including financial compensation for families who lost loved ones. Yet, public frustration is mounting, with criticism over the flood response leading to the suspension of two local officials accused of mishandling the crisis.

Thailand’s annual monsoon, typically intense between June and September, was worsened this year by a tropical storm. The combination has led to some of the highest flood-related death tolls in recent memory for both Indonesia and Thailand. The climate crisis is increasingly reshaping storm dynamics, amplifying rainfall, flash floods, and powerful wind gusts.

In Colombo, low-lying districts remain flooded, a grim reminder of Cyclone Ditwah’s destructive path. Heavy rains unleashed deadly mudslides across the island, displacing nearly 148,000 people who now shelter in temporary camps. Authorities are just beginning to assess the full extent of the destruction in central Sri Lanka as relief teams work to clear blocked roads.

Manampitiya, a town 155 miles northeast of Colombo, bore the brunt of flooding, with receding waters exposing widespread damage.

In central Wellawaya, a woman recounted witnessing boulders crashing down mountainsides near her home. “I saw trees falling and moving with the boulders. We are afraid to go back to our homes,” she told reporters after relocating to a shelter.

Authorities warn Cyclone Ditwah, which formed over the sea east of Sri Lanka, was expected to move toward India’s southern coast, keeping the region on high alert. Three deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in rain-related incidents.