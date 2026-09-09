Deadly Explosion At Switzerland Power Plant Claims Two Lives

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two workers died after explosion at Swiss power plant.

Fire trapped workers inside the plant before explosion.

Prosecutors launched investigation; plant undergoing renovations by SBB.

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

Two workers were killed in an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant in the village of Piotta in southern Switzerland on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Police say a fire was reported at the Ritom Hydroelectric Station in the canton of Ticino around 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT). The blaze trapped two workers inside.

Shortly thereafter, an explosion rocked the plant, severely damaging the building and gravely injuring the men, both of whom died from their injuries shortly thereafter.

Authorities say one of the men was a a 55-year-old Swiss citizen, the other has yet to be identified.

State prosecutors have launched an investigation into the cause of the deadly incident.

The facility, which is owned by Swiss rail carrier SBB, is currently undergoing renovations as part of a plan to reconfigure the 100-year-old site.

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