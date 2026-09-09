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English NewsNewsWorldDeadly Explosion At Switzerland Power Plant Claims Two Lives

Deadly Explosion At Switzerland Power Plant Claims Two Lives

A fire and subsequent explosion have killed two workers at a Swiss hydroelectric power plant. Authorities say the facility suffered major damage in the incident.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two workers died after explosion at Swiss power plant.
  • Fire trapped workers inside the plant before explosion.
  • Prosecutors launched investigation; plant undergoing renovations by SBB.

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

Two workers were killed in an explosion at a hydroelectric power plant in the village of Piotta in southern Switzerland on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

Police say a fire was reported at the Ritom Hydroelectric Station in the canton of Ticino around 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT). The blaze trapped two workers inside.

Shortly thereafter, an explosion rocked the plant, severely damaging the building and gravely injuring the men, both of whom died from their injuries shortly thereafter.

Authorities say one of the men was a a 55-year-old Swiss citizen, the other has yet to be identified.

State prosecutors have launched an investigation into the cause of the deadly incident.

The facility, which is owned by Swiss rail carrier SBB, is currently undergoing renovations as part of a plan to reconfigure the 100-year-old site.

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Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred at the Ritom Hydroelectric Station?

An explosion occurred at the Ritom Hydroelectric Station in Piotta, Switzerland, on Wednesday. It severely damaged the building and resulted in two worker fatalities.

How many fatalities resulted from the explosion?

Two workers were killed in the explosion. Both men died from their injuries shortly after the blast.

Where did the explosion take place?

The incident happened at the Ritom Hydroelectric Station in the village of Piotta, located in the canton of Ticino, southern Switzerland.

Who owns the Ritom Hydroelectric Station?

The facility is owned by the Swiss rail carrier SBB. It is currently undergoing renovations as part of a plan to reconfigure the 100-year-old site.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Two Deaths Deadly Explosion Switzerland Power Plant Switzerland Power Plant Blast
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