Video: Fire Scare At Davos Forces Evacuation Of WEF Congress Centre After Cough-Inducing Odour

HomeNewsWorldVideo: Fire Scare At Davos Forces Evacuation Of WEF Congress Centre After Cough-Inducing Odour

A brief fire scare at the WEF Congress Centre in Davos led to a precautionary evacuation, but authorities confirmed no injuries or threats.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
A brief emergency disrupted proceedings at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday evening after smoke and an unusual odor prompted the partial evacuation of the Congress Centre, the primary venue hosting the high-profile annual summit. Swiss authorities later confirmed that the incident was minor, precautionary in nature, and resulted in no injuries.

Smoke Triggers Precautionary Evacuation

The incident unfolded when attendees inside part of the Congress Centre began experiencing discomfort due to smoke and a strong smell. Organisers immediately alerted emergency services, leading to the swift evacuation of affected sections of the venue. Local firefighters, supported by specialist emergency units trained to operate in smoke-filled and potentially hazardous environments, moved in to secure the area, as per reports.

Swiss officials stressed that the evacuation was conducted strictly as a safety measure. The situation was brought under control within a short span of time, allowing the wider summit schedule to proceed without significant disruption.

Eyewitnesses Describe Sudden Disruption

Journalists present at the venue described the evacuation as abrupt and tense. Several participants were instructed to leave immediately, abandoning bags, equipment, and personal belongings inside the hall. The unexpected interruption briefly halted live broadcasts and panel preparations.

Media personnel later shared updates confirming that the emergency had concluded and that authorities had given the all-clear. Despite the momentary scare, delegates gradually returned to the venue as safety checks were completed.

Firefighters Trace Source Near Adjacent Complex

Emergency crews later identified the source of the smoke as a wooden hut located near a hotel complex adjoining the Congress Centre. While the exact cause of the smoke has not yet been determined, officials said investigations are ongoing. Smoke divers were deployed around the site, and helicopters were seen hovering overhead as part of standard safety protocols.

As an added precaution, civilians staying at a nearby hotel were also evacuated temporarily. Authorities confirmed that the measures were taken to eliminate any potential risk and ensure the safety of all participants.

Trump Not Affected as WEF Continues

The incident sparked brief speculation about the safety of world leaders attending the summit, including U.S. President Donald Trump. However, officials clarified that there was no threat to the president or other high-profile delegates. A White House official confirmed that Trump had already left the Congress Centre before the alarm was raised.

With security protocols reaffirmed, the World Economic Forum continued with its packed agenda, featuring discussions on global trade, security challenges, and geopolitical developments. Organisers said the incident would not impact the remainder of the summit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the World Economic Forum in Davos?

A brief emergency occurred when smoke and an unusual odor prompted the partial evacuation of the Congress Centre, the main venue for the WEF summit.

Were there any injuries or significant damage from the incident?

No, Swiss authorities confirmed the incident was minor and precautionary, resulting in no injuries or serious damage.

What caused the smoke and odor?

Firefighters traced the source to a wooden hut near an adjoining hotel complex. Investigations into the exact cause are ongoing.

Did the incident affect Donald Trump's attendance?

No, Donald Trump was not affected. A White House official confirmed he had already left the Congress Centre before the alarm was raised.

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Davos TRUMP
