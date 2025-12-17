Dashcam Footage Reveals Heroic Final Stand Of Elderly Jew Couple In Bondi Beach Terror Attack

A newly surfaced dashcam video has cast fresh light on the final moments of an elderly couple who were killed in the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney on Sunday. The footage, now circulating widely online, shows the couple confronting one of the gunmen and attempting to stop the attack — a split-second decision that underscored extraordinary courage in the face of deadly violence.

Video Shows Desperate Struggle With Gunman

The recording, captured by a passing vehicle, shows the elderly man wearing shorts and a lavender T-shirt rushing toward an armed attacker on the pavement. The gunman, dressed in white trousers and holding a long-barrelled firearm, is seen struggling with him near a silver hatchback. During the confrontation, both men fall to the ground as they grapple over the weapon.

Standing just beside the vehicle with the door open, the elderly woman remains close as the struggle unfolds. Moments later, the couple disappear from view behind the car. Reuters has verified the authenticity of the dashcam footage, which ends before the outcome becomes clear. Subsequent drone images taken by authorities later showed the couple lying motionless beside the same vehicle, near the pedestrian bridge where police ultimately shot the attackers.

Witness Account Highlights Unflinching Bravery

The dashcam owner, identified only as Jenny, shared the footage with Reuters after posting about it on the Chinese social media platform RedNote. Describing what she witnessed, she wrote that the elderly man “did not run away — instead, he charged straight toward the danger”, as per reports.

New footage confirms a second hero at Bondi Beach.

A man in a purple shirt charged the terrorists, disarmed one of them, and tried to stop the massacre.

He and his wife paid with their lives.#bondibeach pic.twitter.com/lOG8Fo7xXv — TRIDENT (@TridentxIN) December 16, 2025

Australian media later identified the victims as Boris, a retired mechanic, and his wife Sofia, a former Australia Post employee. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, their family said they were devastated by the loss but deeply proud of the couple’s actions, describing their bravery as a reflection of who they were in life.

Deadliest Attack In Decades Under Terror Probe

Authorities have described the Bondi Beach shooting as Australia’s deadliest mass attack in nearly 30 years. Investigators say the incident is being treated as an act of terrorism, with the Jewish community believed to have been the primary target. Officials have stated that the assault was influenced by extremist ideology linked to the so-called Islamic State group.

The violence erupted around 6:45 p.m. when two gunmen opened fire from a footbridge onto people below. During the chaos, another civilian, Ahmed, confronted one of the attackers, managed to wrestle away his rifle, and is credited by police with preventing further bloodshed before being shot twice.

Police later confirmed the attackers were a father and son. Sajid Akram, 50, was killed at the scene, while his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, survived and is currently under police guard in hospital. Investigations into the terror links and wider network behind the attack are ongoing.