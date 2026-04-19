Cuba Crisis Escalates: Mexico, Spain, Brazil Push For Dialogue Amid Trump Pressure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mexico, Spain, Brazil urge international aid for Cuba.

Three nations voice deep concern over Cuban crisis.

Leaders met in Barcelona, calling for democracy.

Cuba's future must be decided by its people.

In a coordinated diplomatic move, Mexico, Spain, and Brazil issued a joint statement on Sunday expressing their alarm over the "dramatic situation" in Cuba. The communication comes as the island nation faces escalating pressure and repeated threats from US President Donald Trump.

The three nations, currently led by left-leaning governments, voiced their "deep concern regarding the grave humanitarian crisis that the people of Cuba are enduring".

To address these mounting hardships, the joint declaration urged the international community and involved parties to support the "adoption of necessary measures to alleviate this situation".

This collective appeal was formalised during a summit of leftist leaders in Barcelona, hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The gathering included Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, both of whom joined the call for concerted action to "protect democracy."

While the communique stopped short of explicitly naming the United States, the trio advocated for a "sincere and respectful dialogue" conducted in accordance with the principles of international law. The statement noted that the objective of such a diplomatic engagement must be to "find a lasting solution to the current situation".

The nations further emphasised the importance of national sovereignty, asserting that any resolution must "ensure that it is the Cuban people themselves who decide their own future in full freedom".

This diplomatic friction arises against the backdrop of repeated warnings from President Trump that Cuba is "next" on his agenda. These comments follow the removal of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and the onset of hostilities with Iran.

Speaking to the press earlier this week, Trump suggested that he possessed the capability to "take Cuba in some form" and asserted that he could "do anything" with the island nation.

"I do believe I'll be having the honour of taking Cuba," Trump informed journalists. When pressed for further clarification by a reporter, he reiterated his stance, stating, "Taking Cuba in some form, yeah." Elaborating on his intentions, the US President remarked, "Taking Cuba. I mean, whether I free it, take it -- I think I could do anything I want with it, if you want to know the truth."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)