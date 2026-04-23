Iran reacted after Donald Trump shared a talk show transcript that referred to China and India as 'hellholes.' Iran called them 'cradles of civilisation' in response.
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'Cradles Of Civilisation': Iran Hits Back At Donald Trump Over ‘Hellhole’ Comment On India, China
Iran called India and China “cradles of civilisation” after Donald Trump shared remarks calling them “hellholes.” The row stems from US immigration debate and tensions over Iran.
- Iran calls China, India
- Trump shared a talk show transcript calling nations
Iran on Thursday described India and China as “cradles of civilisation”, hitting back after Donald Trump shared a talk show transcript that referred to the two nations as “hellholes”.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the reason for Iran's reaction to Donald Trump's post?
What did Michael Savage claim about immigrants from India and China?
Michael Savage claimed migrants from India and China come to the US late in pregnancy for citizenship and called these countries 'hellholes.' He also described immigrants as 'gangsters with laptops.'
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