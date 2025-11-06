Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has reignited a political storm by criticising a past decision that, he says, continues to haunt the country, a symbolic “cup of tea” in Kabul that has turned into a costly mistake for Pakistan.

Speaking during a Senate session on Wednesday, Dar launched a veiled attack on the previous Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, accusing it of opening the nation’s borders to Afghanistan under the pretext of a goodwill visit. “It was a big mistake and should not be repeated,” he said, as reported by Afghanistan’s Tolo News.

The Kabul Visit That Sparked Controversy

Dar’s remarks referred to the 2021 visit of then-Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, to Kabul shortly after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and allied forces. The general’s now-famous image sipping tea at the Serena Hotel in Kabul quickly became symbolic — and, according to Dar, disastrous.

Last year, during a press conference in London, Dar had made similar remarks, saying Pakistan was “paying the price” for that symbolic meeting. He claimed that the security situation had worsened since the Taliban’s return, alleging that militant groups like the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Fitna al-Khawarij, and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were operating from Afghan soil.

Security Concerns and Cross-Border Tensions

Dar said he had held six phone conversations with his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to raise Pakistan’s concerns and demand that Afghan territory not be used for cross-border attacks. However, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied these claims.

In a post on X, ministry spokesperson Hafiz Zia Ahmad said the Pakistani minister’s statement “lacked accuracy,” clarifying that the conversation between the two sides took place in a spirit of “mutual understanding and coordination.” Ahmad further stated that Dar had admitted he was not fully briefed on the matter and would follow up after gathering complete information.

“The recent statements by the Pakistani Foreign Minister, in which he claimed that the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi, had contacted him six times in one day, lack accuracy and realism,” Ahmad wrote. “In fact, the first phone contact between the two sides was aimed at mutual understanding and coordination.”

Hopes Pinned on Istanbul Peace Talks

Despite the sharp exchanges, Dar struck a cautiously hopeful tone, expressing confidence that upcoming talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan — scheduled for November 6 in Istanbul — could help restore stability and cooperation on security issues.

Relations between the two neighbours have deteriorated in recent months. In October, Pakistan launched airstrikes inside Afghan territory, triggering retaliatory fire from the Afghan side and sparking intense border clashes. The situation eased only after mediation by Qatar and Türkiye, leading to a temporary ceasefire that has since been extended.

The second round of peace talks in Istanbul is expected to focus on “further modalities of implementation,” according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.