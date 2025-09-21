The United States Chamber of Commerce has raised alarm over President Donald Trump’s sweeping new executive order that imposes a staggering annual fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visa petitions. The proclamation, signed on Saturday, has triggered widespread concern among global businesses, immigrant professionals, and policy experts.

In a statement posted on its website, the US Chamber of Commerce expressed concern for foreign employees and their families, as well as for companies dependent on highly skilled global talent. “We’re concerned about the impact on employees, their families, and employers. We’re working with the Administration and our members to understand the full implications and the best path forward,” the Chamber said.

The proclamation, effective September 21, will especially hit US-based corporations in the tech sector, many of which rely heavily on Indian workers. According to official data, Indians accounted for 71 percent of all H-1B visas in 2024, while Chinese nationals made up the second-largest group at just 11 percent.

The fee hike has been described as unprecedented. An analysis by the Hindustan Times revealed that the $100,000 charge is higher than the median annual salary of a fresh H-1B holder and amounts to over 80 percent of the average salary across the entire visa category. Industry experts fear this increase could deter companies from applying for foreign talent, ultimately reshaping the US tech workforce.

The sharp escalation prompted major multinational companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, to issue advisories to employees currently outside the United States. Workers were urged to avoid travel or return ahead of the deadline amid fears of restrictions, as exemptions were not initially clarified.

As confusion spread across the corporate and immigrant communities, the White House later stepped in to ease some of the concerns and issue a clarification on the new order.

White House Issues Clarification

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt explained that the $100,000 charge will not apply to existing H-1B visa holders, their renewals, or re-entry into the United States. “This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition,” she wrote on X.

Leavitt also emphasised that holders of valid H-1B visas retain the freedom to travel outside the US and re-enter under current rules. She clarified that the new fee will only apply in the next H-1B lottery cycle, not to those already working under the programme.

"Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation," she said.