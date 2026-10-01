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English NewsNewsWorldCommerce Minister Goyal meets USTR Greer on sidelines of G20 meet

Commerce Minister Goyal meets USTR Greer on sidelines of G20 meet

Washington, Oct 1 (PTI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee, as part of efforts by India and the US to reach a "balanced and mutually beneficial" trade agreemen.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 04:42 AM (IST)

Washington, Oct 1 (PTI): Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee, as part of efforts by India and the US to reach a "balanced and mutually beneficial" trade agreement.

The two leaders met on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation to review progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest.

Ahead of his visit to the US, the Commerce Ministry had said that Goyal will hold discussions with Greer on advancing talks for the bilateral trade agreement.

"Goyal will also engage bilaterally with his counterpart from the United States as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim deal in line with the Joint Statement of 7 February 2026," the commerce ministry said in a statement on September 28.

India and the US in February announced the finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the pact.

Goyal on September 24 said that the trade pact between India and the US is "done and dusted" and will be executed once the United States gives India the right competitive advantage over its competitors in the American market.

India's competitors in the US market include ASEAN countries, China, and Bangladesh. PTI SKU AMJ

AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 04:45 AM (IST)
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