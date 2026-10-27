‘Clothes Torn, Bruises And Scratches’: Former Miss Switzerland Accuses Trump Of Rape

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Democratic report details Trump sexual assault allegations.

Beatrice Keul alleges Trump raped her in November 1993.

The report also alleges Trump's association with Jeffrey Epstein.

White House denies all allegations, Democrats demand investigation.

US President Donald Trump is once again embroiled in controversy. The Democratic Party has released a new report leveling serious allegations of rape against Trump. It claims that former Miss Switzerland and model Beatrice Keul has accused Trump of rape. Keul claims that Trump raped her in November 1993, which she previously described as merely mistreatment and groping.

Additionally, the report details alleged links between Trump and notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as alleged by Democrats in the US House of Representatives. The White House has categorically denied all of these allegations. A White House spokesperson stated that the report's purpose is to distract the American public from President Trump's historic achievements and the growing popularity of the Republican Party.

Big Claim In The Report Of The Democrats Party

In a 53-page report, Democrats on the US House Judiciary Committee have re-raised allegations of sexual assault against US President Donald Trump. Trump was once a close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died in 2019 while in custody on charges of sex trafficking of minors, an act officially ruled a suicide. Regarding the rape allegations, the Democratic Party cited an interview with former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul.

According to Cull, she met Trump when she was 24 years old. They met at a party at the Plaza Hotel in New York, which Trump owned at the time. Cull alleges that Trump told her, "I'll take care of you." He also promised her a visa and admission to New York University. Soon after, Jeffrey Epstein contacted her and invited her to a party at Mar-a-Lago.

The report claims that a Trump representative later summoned Cull to a meeting in an upstairs room at the Trump Plaza Hotel in Atlantic City. Cull alleges that upon entering the room, Trump grabbed her and raped her. During the assault, her clothes were torn and she suffered multiple bruises and scratches. Cull described the incident in an interview as extremely brutal.

Democrats Level These Allegations Against Trump

Donald Trump has consistently maintained that he severed his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein long before he was implicated in any wrongdoing or illegal activities. Trump waged a months-long legal battle to prevent the US Department of Justice (DOJ) from releasing the Epstein Files. However, he ultimately signed legislation passed by the US Congress mandating the declassification of these documents.

Democrats say that model Cull's statement matches other previous allegations of sexual assault against Trump. House Judiciary Committee Democratic MP Jamie Raskin accused the Justice Department of hiding the president's crimes to protect him. He said, "At least five women have directly accused Trump of rape with or in the presence of Epstein." Regarding this, Democrats have demanded Attorney General Todd Blanch to appoint a special investigating officer to conduct an impartial investigation into the relationship between Trump and Epstein.

'US Justice Department Working To Protect Trump'

They say the Justice Department and the FBI are busy protecting Trump instead of delivering justice. This investigator should be tasked with investigating not only the president but all of Epstein's aides and conspirators. However, Democrats also acknowledged that such action is unlikely from the Justice Department under Todd Blanch, who previously served as Trump's personal attorney. They sarcastically said, "To protect the president at any cost, the Justice Department itself is trying to cover up Epstein's trafficking case. Todd Blanch has gone from being Donald Trump's personal lawyer to his personal attorney general."