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Swiss food giant Nestlé has reported the theft of nearly 12 tonnes of its popular KitKat chocolate bars during transit in Europe, raising concerns over rising cargo theft across Europe. The chocolate bars were stolen earlier this week after departing a production facility in Italy for Poland.

The shipment, equivalent to around 4,13,793 chocolate bars, went missing during the transit. According to the company, the vehicle carrying the consignment has not been located so far, Associated Press reported.

Shipment Vanishes Mid-Transit

Nestlé said the consignment disappeared while en route between manufacturing and distribution hubs and was intended for sale across European markets.

“The vehicle and its load are still nowhere to be found,” the company said in a statement, adding that authorities are likely investigating the incident.

Risk Of Entry Into Black Market

The company warned that the stolen chocolate bars could potentially enter unofficial sales channels across Europe. However, it reassured consumers and businesses that all products are traceable through unique batch codes printed on the packaging.

A spokesperson for KitKat said retailers, wholesalers, and consumers can scan these codes to verify whether a product is part of the stolen batch.

If a match is found, the scanner will receive clear instructions on how to alert the company, which will then share the evidence appropriately, AP reported.

‘Cargo Theft An Escalating Issue’

In a statement, KitKat noted the broader concern behind the incident. “Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” it said.

The company added that increasingly sophisticated theft operations have prompted it to go public with the case to raise awareness about the growing trend.

"With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend," the statement added.

The incident highlights vulnerabilities in supply chains across Europe, with companies facing rising risks from organised cargo theft networks targeting high-value consumer goods.