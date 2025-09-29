World's Tallest Bridge In China Cuts Two-Hour Journey To Just Two Minutes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldWorld's Tallest Bridge In China Cuts Two-Hour Journey To Just Two Minutes

China has unveiled the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world’s highest bridge at 625 meters, slashing travel time in Guizhou province.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

China has officially opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, now crowned as the highest bridge in the world. Towering 625 meters above the canyon floor in Guizhou province, the colossal structure is being hailed as both an engineering triumph and a new symbol of connectivity in one of the nation’s most mountainous regions.

The bridge dramatically shortens travel across the Huajiang Grand Canyon, shrinking what used to be a grueling two-hour drive into a breathtaking two-minute crossing, according to the BBC.

About Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge

  • Total length: 2,900 meters
  • Main span: 1,420 meters
  • Height above canyon: 625 meters

Project manager Wu Zhaoming from Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd. detailed the daunting challenges faced during construction. Teams battled extreme weather, controlled temperatures during massive concrete pours, reinforced steep canyon walls, and designed solutions to withstand powerful winds.

A Spectacular Opening Ceremony

On September 28, the world got its first glimpse of vehicles gliding across the massive suspension bridge, captured in live drone footage broadcast by Chinese state media. With its striking blue towers piercing the clouds, the bridge’s debut became a moment of pride and celebration.

Crowds gathered for the opening ceremony, including engineers who spent years designing and testing the project. Local officials and builders spoke of their excitement and accomplishment during live interviews, AFP reported.

Tested For Strength And Safety

Before welcoming the public, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge underwent rigorous safety trials. In a large-scale load test, engineers lined up 96 heavy trucks across its span to simulate the stress of high traffic.

To ensure absolute stability, more than 400 sensors tracked even the slightest movement in the bridge’s towers, cables, and suspenders. These tests confirmed the structure’s strength and resilience, giving travelers confidence in its safety.

More Than Just A Bridge

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge isn’t only a transportation lifeline, it’s also designed as a major tourist attraction. Visitors can now enjoy a 207-meter sightseeing elevator, sky-high cafés, and panoramic viewing decks, each offering jaw-dropping vistas of the canyon below.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
World's Highest Bridge World's Highest Bridge China Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge
